Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is weighing in on her order from Swig after the soda-shop gained attention on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Come to Swig with us,” Arnold, 30, began in a Friday, September 27, TikTok video, with daughter Sage, 3, visible in the backseat. (Arnold shares Sage and 16-month-old daughter June with husband Sam Cusick.)

Arnold recorded herself ordering from the menu, purchasing mini pumpkin cookies, pretzel bites with white cheddar cheese, a 24-oz. iced water, and a 16-oz. Autumn Blush. (Per the menu, the fall themed drink includes water, apple, raspberry, mango puree and vanilla cream.)

“I’m not a soda drinker,” Arnold explained after placing her order. “So if you’re looking for a good soda order, I’m not the girl for that. … But their fruit waters are pretty good and honestly we come here for the snacks.”

Related: Dancing With the Stars’ Rylee and Lindsay Arnold’s Family Guide Rylee Arnold made headlines when she followed in the footsteps of sister Lindsay Arnold on Dancing With the Stars, but they’re not the only dancers in their family. Lindsay joined season 16 of the reality series in 2013 and served as a mentor for Rylee during the 2018 spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. (Rylee […]

Arnold noted that her daughter tends to have a different palate. “Sage usually gets a sparkling strawberry breeze blended,” Arnold explained, referring to the drink that includes water, sugar-free coconut, sugar-free vanilla, strawberry puree, frozen strawberry and coconut cream. “I actually do enjoy that every once in a while. It’s good,” Arnold admitted.

After receiving her order, Arnold toko a sip of the Autumn Blush. “It’s not bad, but if I’m being honest I’d rather just have water,” Arnold said, while switching drinks. “Like, this is what I crave every day. Iced-cold water.”

After the latest episode of DWTS, Lindsay’s sister, Rylee Arnold, exclaimed to Us Weekly that she misses Swig while sharing her go-to drink. “It’s a 32 oz. Big Al. That’s it. Extra ice!” Rylee, 19, said. The DWTS pro added that the ingredients include a “diet Coke, sugar-free coconut and lime.”

The establishment — which has locations in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia and Florida — gained popularity after being featured on the Hulu series earlier this month.

Related: Where 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Stars Stand With the Church Disney Despite the name The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, not all of the show stars are active in the religion. Members of the Mormon faith belong to the Church of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), which are often characterized by strict rules. On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a group of #MomTok influencers attempted to […]

In the series, several of the stars — including Demi Engemann — head to Swig to get a midday pick-me up. “We don’t drink alcohol or do drugs,” Demi, 30, explained during the episode. “So [soda] is kind of our vice.”

Costar Layla Taylor revealed she drinks a 44-oz. soda six out of seven days of the week. “I drink it in like an hour,” Layla, 23, said. “I’m probably only going to live until 50, but it makes me happy.”