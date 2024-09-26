After the popularity of Swig exploded thanks to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Utah native Rylee Arnold got candid about her go-to order from the soda shop.

“Oh my gosh! I miss my Swig!” Arnold, 19, exclusively told Us Weekly following the latest season 33 episode of Dancing With the Stars, which aired on Tuesday, September 24. “It’s a 32 oz. Big Al. That’s it. Extra ice!”

Arnold noted that the drink’s ingredients include a “diet coke, sugar-free coconut and lime.”

Swig, a soda-shop that has locations in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia and Florida, started gaining more attention after it was featured on Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Arnold, who is also Mormon, shared that she has seen the new Hulu show and she’s “obsessed with it.”

“It’s so good! I love everyone. Well, my favorites are Demi [Engemann] and Jessi [Ngatikaura],” she told Us, adding that “any of them would be freaking amazing” performing on DWTS and she would love to be their partner. “Most of the girls on that show I actually know and have met just because of mutuals in Utah. So it’d be so cool to have them here.”

This season, Arnold is paired up with the pommel horse expert and bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik. On Tuesday’s episode, Arnold and Nedoroscik, 25, danced a Paso Doble to “Superman- Main Theme” by John Williams and scored a 22/30. At the beginning of the dance, Nedoroscik quickly changed costumes, which Rylee noted was “very much [her] idea” along with the creative team of DWTS.

“We worked together to make that happen,” she shared with Us. “The costume department is absolutely insane and it’s almost an impossible thing to do because he had two separate suits on. And to take off a suit and still have a suit intact is actually insane. But they killed it and did such a good job.”

The dance was inspired by memes following the 2024 Paris Olympics of Nedroscik being compared to Clark Kent, Superman’s alter ego, which Nedroscik said he is definitely embracing the comparison. (Nedroscik and Kent both famously sport black glasses.)

“How could you not feel happy about being compared to Clark Kent and Superman? I mean, it’s such a compliment and I totally am embracing it as much as I can,” he gushed.

Ahead of their performance, Nedroscik shared that he and Arnold meditated before going on stage, a technique he started practicing his freshman year of college.

“We think it’s important to be able to do those things,” he told Us, “especially just to stay grounded and as a team we kind of want to be linked up like that too.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream episodes on Disney+ the next day. There will be no new episode on Tuesday, October 1.

With reporting by Carly Konsker