Lindsay Lohan will reunite once again with her Mean Girls costar Tim Meadows for a new Christmas movie.

Lohan, 37, and Meadows, 62, will star in the new holiday Netflix film, Our Little Secret. The movie — which currently has no release date — will focus on two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas in the same house after learning that their current partners are siblings.

Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger will round out the cast.

Meadows and Lohan first shared the screen in the original 2004 Mean Girls film and appeared in the new 2024 musical film.

While Lohan’s role of Cady Heron was taken by Angourie Rice, the Parent Trap star made a brief cameo at the end of the film.

Earlier this month, Mean Girls creator Tina Fey discussed how she made Lohan’s appearance happen in the new iteration of the movie.

“Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in,’” Fey, 53, explained to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I feel like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie. As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie.”

While Fey was trying to think of something for Lohan to do that “you wouldn’t expect,” she eventually landed on having Lohan appear in the third act of the movie as a moderator during the Mathletes competition, which includes Rice’s Cady.

“Just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise,” Fey shared. “It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

Lohan also showed her support for the new Mean Girls film by attending the premiere on January 8.

“[Mean Girls] has stood the test of time,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I feel really grateful. I mean, it’s not very often that you have all these movies that do that. Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it’s also a really fun movie, so it’s really a blessing.”