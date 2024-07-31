The Parent Trap made its mark on legions of moviegoers, including the film’s leading lady.

Lindsay Lohan shared her appreciation for the cult 1998 family comedy, marking the movie’s 26th anniversary via social media on Tuesday, July 30.

In an Instagram post from the film’s director, Nancy Meyers, that paid tribute to the “best cast” and tagged Lohan, 38, the actress gushed about her on-set experience.

“Thank you for an incredibly, life changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy!” the Mean Girls star commented. “❤️❤️ more than anything, I cherish our friendship 🙏”

Meyers, 74, included a throwback photo of herself directing a young Lohan, who was 11 at the time, while on-set. Lohan, who portrayed twin sisters, Hallie “Hal” Parker and Annie “Ann” James, in the film, is in character in the photo, dressed in a chic twin-set and matching headband.

The film, which also starred Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, followed the twins’ journey after being raised apart from one another by each of their biological parents. The sisters meet for the first time during a summer camp and plot to reunite their separated parents, too.

Lohan’s sweet comments come as the mom-of-one, who shares son Luai, 1, with husband Bader Shammas, revisits yet another iconic film from her past.

Disney announced on June 24 that production on a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday had commenced. The studio shared a photo of Lohan and her original costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, in front of their trailers on set.

Picking up “years after” the original body-swap comedy in which Tess, played by Curtis, 65, and Anna, played by Lohan, experienced a serious identity crisis, Anna now “has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter,” as outlined by Disney. “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Lohan also recently expressed her gratitude over life in general, reflecting on her 38th birthday in an Instagram post on July 3.

“Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes ☺️,” the actress captioned a beaming photo of herself.

A source revealed to Us in March that Lohan is looking forward to planning for a second child, and perhaps even more.

“Lindsay wants four kids,” the source confirmed at the time. “She’s working a lot, so it’s just a matter of timing. They’ll have [another baby] in the next year or two.”