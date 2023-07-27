Lindsey Horan scored a game-saving goal during a high-stakes U.S. versus Netherlands match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The midfielder, 29, scored off teammate Rose Lavelle’s corner kick about an hour into the game on Wednesday, July 26, tying the score 1-1. The teams finished in a draw, making them both well positioned to qualify for the Round of 16.

Horan’s goal came shortly after Netherlands player Daniëlle van de Donk collided into her on the sidelines. While Horan received medical attention, her teammate Julie Ertz tried to calm her down.

“Just score this goal,” Ertz told her, according to The Washington Post. “To shut everyone up.” Moments later, Horan did just that.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Horan:

1. What Happened Between Danielle van de Donk and Lindsey Horan During the U.S. vs. Netherlands Game?

After the two soccer players — who are teammates for most of the year on the French club team Olympique Lyonnais — collided on the sidelines, Horan “got a little heated,” she told The Washington Post. “Unfortunately, I did not take it in a good way,” she said.

However, the duo shared a laugh and a hug at the end of the match. “It was just a duel on the sideline that I won. She is a bit like me, she got a bit feisty,” van de Donk told the same outlet. “We just had a little talk.”

2. What Has Lindsey Horan Said About Her Goal Against the Netherlands?

Horan described Lavelle’s corner kick that set up her goal as “an absolute dime” during an interview with The New York Times. She added that her kerfuffle with van de Donk helped fire her up.

“I don’t think you ever want to get me mad because I don’t react in a good way,” she said. “Usually, I just go and I want something more. I want to win more. I want to score more. I want to do more for my team.”

3. When Did Lindsey Horan Join the USWNT?

Horan joined the USWNT in 2013 and has scored a total of 29 goals for the team to date. She was named captain in July 2023, replacing the injured Becky Sauerbruun.

Horan’s pro soccer career began in 2012 when she joined the club team Colorado Rush Women for one season. She went on to play for Paris Saint-Germain FC from 2012 to 2016 and the Portland Thorns from 2016 to 2022. She has played for the Olympique Lyonnais since 2022.

4. What Position Does Lindsey Horan Play?

Horan is a midfielder and wears jersey No. 10 for the USWNT. She has scored at least one goal for the USA every year since 2015, the longest streak of its kind by any player currently on the team.

5. Is Lindsey Horan in a Relationship?

The athlete took to Instagram in June to announce her engagement to Tyler Heaps. “My heart is, and always will be, yours. 06.16.23 💍❤️,” she captioned a series of photos from the proposal, including a snap of Heaps down on one knee by a scenic overlook.