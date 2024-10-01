Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made some staggering NFL history on Monday night, but his energized head coach’s attention was regretfully focused elsewhere.

After Goff, 29, set a NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 30, Lions head coach Dan Campbell instead gave his game balls to wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph during a fiery locker room speech shared via social media after the Lions’ 42-29 victory.

Moments later, during his postgame media availability, Campbell, 48, was made aware Goff didn’t throw an incomplete pass during the game.

“I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful right now,” Campbell said to reporters with a laugh. “I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18 for 18.”

Goff, who threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, broke the record for most passes without an incompletion previously held by Kurt Warner, who went a perfect 10-for-10 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012.

“I knew he played really well, you could feel it,” Campbell continued. “He really found his rhythm early. I thought he was seeing the field.”

He added, “I just thought it was excellent, you know? Credit to [Lions offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson, too. I thought he called a heck of a game. It was a good game plan. And really, everybody on that offense stepped up and found a rhythm today.”

Goff, currently in his ninth NFL season after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, said he couldn’t recall ever throwing a perfect game.

“Never. I don’t think I’ve ever done it,” he marveled. “I knew I did it in the first half last week, so I was aware of it then. I was kind of aware of it today, about the middle of the third quarter. I was like, ‘I couldn’t think of one,’ but then I threw the one out of bounds that ended up being offensive pass interference and I was like, ‘Does that count?’”

Luckily for Goff and the Lions, the pass interference penalty nullified the incompletion.

“It’s a good day,” Goff said with a smile.

The Lions head into their bye week on a victorious note, returning to action Sunday, September 13, in Dallas against the Cowboys.