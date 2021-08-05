The Wednesday, August 4, episode of The Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills was full of drama, but according to Lisa Rinna, there was plenty more left on the cutting floor.

“Dang it … I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika [Jayne] last night on the show in La Quinta,” the reality star, 58, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 5. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added, “I’ll get in trouble for this in … 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.” While she didn’t say whether any “trouble” came for her, she quickly deleted the slide.

Like much of this season of RHOBH, Wednesday’s episode spent a lot of time on Erika, 50, and her ongoing legal battle with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

At one point, fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais came right out and asked if the Pretty Mess author filed for divorce from Tom, 82, because she knew about the lawsuits that would be soon filed against him and his former law firm, Girardi Keese.

“No, I did not,” she replied. “This was a long time coming, a long battle with someone whose personality has completely changed. Three years ago, he had a terrible, terrible head injury and there was a significant shift in his personality, his decision making and who he is. There was a severe decline. And it comes down to simple things like there was no conversation. The conversations that I used to have with him — the back and forth — was no longer.”

The “Xxpen$ive” singer also claimed that Tom calls her “every day” to send his affections.

“You know, it’s just horrible,” she said. “‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

She said that she eventually had to ask her own lawyer to ask Tom’s lawyer to have him stop calling. “I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him,” she explained. “He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it. I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’”

On Wednesday, a source told Us Weekly that the former Broadway star hasn’t seen or spoken to her husband since she filed for divorce in November 2020.

“She isn’t communicating with him still,” the insider added. “The photos that came out of Tom [with a black eye] just proved Erika’s statements about him not being well. It was hard for her to see the photos of him.”