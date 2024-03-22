Lisa Rinna learned a lot from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but would she ever return?

Rinna, 60, said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, March 22, that she’s “grateful for the experience” she had on the Bravo reality show, adding, “I think it has made me a better actor because I’m acting again.”

Rinna explained that her time as a Housewife came in handy while working on her latest project. “Working with those women, going through that experience … I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for for eight years on that show,” she said. “I definitely did and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn’t done that show.”

Although Rinna expressed her appreciation, she told host Jennifer Hudson that she wouldn’t consider returning to RHOBH for another run.

“I’m the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back,” she noted. “Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie.”

The Rinna Beauty founder made her debut on the Bravo franchise in 2014 as a main cast member, remaining on RHOBH for eight seasons. After facing challenges both on and off screen during the 2022 season, Rinna revealed her decision to take a step back.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Us in a January 2023 statement. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

While reflecting on her reality TV experience on Friday, Rinna acknowledged that she’s “made mistakes” and has “regrets” about how she behaved in the past.

“I will apologize for it, or I will self-reflect and know [it was wrong],” she said. “But I wouldn’t change anything because I am who I am because of what I’ve been through. Good, bad, ugly.”

It seems a break from the Bravo spotlight was just what Rinna needed. In March 2023, she exclusively told Us Weekly she was in “absolute heaven” after leaving the franchise.

“I mean, I’ve been to Paris and London and I’ve been able to travel and go to fashion shows. I’m having really the time of my life,” Rinna told Us. “I’m having so much fun and this is all about fun and party time off. I mean, it’s perfect. Couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Since her exit from RHOBH, Rinna has enjoyed spending time with her daughters. (Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin share Delilah Belle, 25, and Amelia Gray, 22.)

“I don’t feel like [motherhood] is very challenging right now and I’m afraid to even say that I don’t wanna jinx it. I have both my girls [in town] right now, which is really fun,” she gushed to Us. “Amelia’s been here for about a week. … I guess my challenge is kind of keeping up with both of them and their lives and their careers and that’s what’s been a challenge ‘cause they’re just doing so well and they’re all over the place. It’s been really fun.”