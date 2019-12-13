



Dick Wolf has teamed up with Endeavor Audio for a new scripted fiction podcast called “Hunted.” The Law & Order producer’s new series tells the “riveting story” from the perspective of Deputy Marshal Emily Barnes, who is played by Parker Posey.

The podcast focuses on the U.S. Marshals, who are set on capturing the country’s most dangerous fugitives after four convicts escape from maximum-security prison. Deputy Marshal Emily Barnes (Posey) must pursue the criminals in one of the most “treacherous and violent manhunts in United States history,” the podcast reveals.

“Hunted” also features Dead to Me star Brandon Scott as Barnes’ partner, Anthony Morra. It is directed by Shawn Christensen and produced by Jenny Radelet. The podcast is only the first of many audio fiction series set to come from Wolf Entertainment in partnership with Endeavor Audio.

In a previous episode, Deputy Barnes goes rouge and is reprimanded. She is told by her superior that “You’ve had your head down since they killed that officer. You’re not communicating with the team, you’re trying to do this alone and it’s not working.”

Barnes then heads to New Mexico, disobeying orders, after a man reports a sighting of the fugitives in an RV park. When she arrives on scene she is shut down, because she is not on the authorized authorities list, but she again fights to work the case.

“I know the perps better than anyone here,” she says. “This is your operation, Deputy, but it’s my case.”

The recent “Psalm 19” episode opens with the fugitives, Hughes, Ruiz, Campbell and Machado discussing what to do next while hiding out at the RV park. Two of them venture outside and see cop cars signaling they’ve been discovered. They call the other two criminals to warn them.

Machado decides to step out of the RV and listeners hear Deputy Barnes say, “Door just opened. It’s Machado,” as she watches with binoculars. The police try to tell him to stand down over the megaphone, but he doesn’t want to go down without a fight. “Machado, no more killing. This isn’t what this is about. We’ve already taken three lives, that’s enough,” fellow fugitive Hughes says.

Machado tells him he will surrender, but instead comes out guns blazing and is then taken down by the police at the scene. Deputy Barnes then approaches the RV with the SWAT team finding Hughes still in the car, but dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the other two fugitives, Ruiz and Campbell, hide out in a bar and watch on the news to see what happened to the others. “Mexico, that’s our only option man,” Campbell tells Ruiz. “Hey, you think your girlfriend and kid want to watch you get shot up on the news? Huh? Or come visit you on death row? We cross the border, we survive, we lay low. We do that, you get a chance to see them again.”

