Health comes first. In new trailer for the season 14 premiere of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff can not ignore his symptoms and decides to get professional help.

“I’ve been having a lot of pain in my back,” Roloff, 28, says in the video released on Tuesday, April 2, hours before the episode airs on TLC. The reality television personality is then seen at a doctor’s office with his wife, Tori Roloff, and their son, Jackson.

“If there’s compression of the spinal cord, then that could lead to paralysis,” the physician explains.

Zach later undergoes a painful procedure on his back, seemingly in hopes of relieving his pain. Tori, 27, explains that surgery is a possibility, but it is the “worst-case scenario.”

Health issues are not the only things the couple, who tied the knot in July 2015, are dealing with. “We have two mortgages. I’m way in over my head,” Zach says, before his wife adds that their income “is nill.”

But not everything is negative in the pair’s lives. Zach and Tori welcomed Jackson, now 22 months, in May 2017, and added a puppy named Murphy to their brood in July 2018, 16 months after they lost their dog Sully to cancer.

“He is crazy,” Zach gushes of their new pooch. “And he’s only getting bigger!”

Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, announced in July 2018 that he and his wife, Audrey, would no longer be a part of the reality series. “After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy, 28, wrote via Instagram. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

Tori and Zach later confirmed they were sticking around. “We’re not going anywhere,” Tori announced via Instagram Story. She later added that the decision to stay came “because we feel like we’re not done telling our story.”

Little People, Big World season 14 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

