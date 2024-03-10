Liza Koshy wiped out on the red carpet entering the 2024 Oscars, but she recovered with grace.

The actress, 27, walked the red carpet in an equally red, floor-length off-the-shoulder custom Marchesa gown with dramatically tall platform heels to match. As she posed for photos, the sky high heels clashed with gravity as Koshy lost her balance and tumbled to the red carpet.

Despite the mishap, Koshy was all smiles and laughed through it all, making for some endearing red carpet photos. Attendants quickly came to Koshy’s aide to help her back to her feet. Variety reporter Katcy Stephan showed Koshy’s fall and quick recovery in full in a video shared via X.

Koshy’s career began on Vine and YouTube in 2013, where she amassed a major following – her main YouTube channel currently has 17 million subscribers. She has since appeared across film and television, even hosting the reboot of the Nickelodeon game show Double Dare, which ran from 2018 to 2019.

Oh man, poor Liza Koshy just took a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. Hope she’s ok! (🎥: AP) pic.twitter.com/1j9bXNNBnZ — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 10, 2024

“I’m glad that this generation gets to live the experience I had [watching Double Dare],” she exclusively told Us Weekly of the reboot in 2018. “I also love seeing someone get pied in the face. I’m hoping it happens to me.” The comedian has won four Streamy Awards, four Teen Choice Awards and a Kids’ Choice Award.

Koshy’s tumble was not the only surprise on the Oscars red carpet. Vanessa Hudgens took to the carpet to debut her baby bump in a black, hip-hugging turtleneck dress, revealing to the world that she and Cole Tucker are expecting their first child together.

​​“[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place,” an insider told Us Weekly. “With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life.” The couple tied the knot in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico.

Hudgens’ news comes after the actress denied pregnancy rumors in October 2023. Earlier that year, an insider told Us that the couple were imminently planning to start a family. “They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” the insider told Us in June 2023.

As for the awards show, the 96th annual Academy Awards is shaping up to be quite the competition, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer nominated across 13 categories. Behind Oppenheimer is Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 total nominations and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with eight.

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.