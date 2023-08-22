Cancel OK
Logan Paul Admits He Walked Out of ‘Oppenheimer’ Because ‘Nothing Happened’ 

Logan Paul Admits He Walked Out of Oppenheimer Because Nothing Happened 273
Logan Paul. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Oppenheimer is director Christopher Nolan’s latest critical darling — but Logan Paul was less than impressed. 

“I walked out of Oppenheimer,” Paul, 28, said during the latest episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. What are you doing? Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking.”

Paul, who was discussing the film with guests Danny and Michael Philippou – the Australian filmmaker brothers behind A24’s Talk To Me — explained that he felt the movement of the film slogged and was too dialogue-driven.

“It’s all exposition,” he added. “Nothing happened.”

Paul later shared that the World War II-centered biopic, which follows J. Robert Oppenheimer’s work on the top-secret Manhattan Project, isn’t the first Nolan film he’s struggled to get through. 2014’s Interstellar was also a letdown before he ultimately changed his mind. 

“I was also, separately, 18 minutes into Interstellar, and I was considering walking out because it was so slow, and now Interstellar’s one of my top three favorite movies,” he confessed. 

Oppenheimer, which premiered alongside Barbie in July — an opening weekend which fans dubbed “Barbenheimer” — stars Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, with a supporting cast of Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. The film has already grossed over $700 million at the international box office and is currently garnering Oscar buzz. 

Universal Studios

Following Paul’s comments, fans quickly rushed to social media to defend the film — and critique Paul. “He just can’t make a good choice omg,” one person wrote via Twitter, while another replied: “I think Logan needs a break.”

This isn’t the first time Paul has made headlines for expressing his unpopular opinions about critically acclaimed movies. Last summer, he voiced his distaste for Jordan Peele’s 2022 science fiction horror film Nope.

NOPE is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time,” Paul wrote in July 2022. “I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread).”

He continued: “I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this: I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.” 

When asked about Paul’s critique during an interview with “Capital Breakfast” in August 2023, Nope’s star, Daniel Kaluuya said, “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

 

