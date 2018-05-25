Lori Loughlin Spills on Secret ‘Summerland’ Reunion

Lori Loughlin had an unexpected Summerland reunion when she attended Super Bowl 52 back in February. While watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots, she bumped into her former costar Jesse McCartney.

“How funny is that? Of all places,” the Full House alum, 53, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “We were kind of reminiscing a little bit about the old days and Summerland. It was just so funny to see him after all of these years.”

Loughlin played Ava Gregory on the short-lived series, who takes in her niece and nephews (one being McCartney’s Bradin Westerly) after their parents are killed in a car accident. The show, which also starred Merrin Dungey, Ryan Kwanten, Shawn Christian, Kay Panabaker and then-newcomer Zac Efron, ended its two-season run in 2005.

“I wish it was on longer,” Loughlin adds. “I helped create that show so it was my baby.”

The actress is hesitant about a revival, though. “I don’t think so. I suppose anything is possible but I don’t know who would even take it up and do it. I’m not even sure. So many years have gone by. I loved it too.”

Loughlin, who noted that she hasn’t seen “Zac in a while,” hopes that her character Ava has found her happy ending. “Maybe Johnny (Christian) and Ava would be married. I think we were sort of heading in that direction. So maybe they would be together,” she teases to Us. “Although I always loved that thing that Ava had with Simon (Jay Harrington). Who knows, maybe he shows back up. You never know!”

