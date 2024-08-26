The cast of Yellowstone spinoff The Madison just keeps getting bigger — and the latest addition is Lost veteran Matthew Fox.

Deadline reported on Monday, August 26, that Fox, 58, is set to star as a lead opposite Michelle Pfeiffer in the new series, which will follow a New York City family who moves to the Madison River Valley of central Montana. According to the outlet, Fox will play Paul, “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.”

Earlier this month, Paramount Network announced that Pfeiffer, 66, will lead the cast of The Madison, which was previously in development with the title 2024. Pfeiffer will star as Stacy, a woman from Manhattan who moves to Montana after her husband and brother-in-law die in a plane crash. Stacy is the mother of two daughters, Paige and Abigail (Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett, respectively), while Patrick J. Adams is set to appear as Paige’s husband.

Fox is best known for playing Dr. Jack Shephard on Lost, which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010. He previously starred as Charlie Salinger on Party of Five and appeared in the films Alex Cross and Bone Tomahawk. His last TV credit was in the TV show Caught, which aired on the Australian streaming service Stan.

While Fox’s casting is great news for people who are still fighting about whether they were dead the whole time, he’s actually not the first Lost alum to join the Yellowstone universe. Josh Holloway, who played lovable con man Sawyer, appeared in the OG series’ third season as Roarke Morris, a Market Equities employee who wanted to buy up ranch land and build an airport.

Unfortunately for Lost fans hoping for a Jack and Sawyer reunion, Roarke died in the season 4 premiere when he got a rattlesnake to the face courtesy of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Ahead of Roarke’s death, Holloway, 55, hinted to Esquire that his Yellowstone character was “going to get his” sooner or later. “He should have been more concerned with conservation,” the actor quipped in June 2021.

The second half of Yellowstone’s fifth and final season is finally set to premiere on November 10 after a nearly two-year delay following the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and a rumored feud between star Kevin Costner and cocreator Taylor Sheridan.

Costner, 69, played ranch patriarch John Dutton on the series since it premiered in 2018. In early 2023, speculation began that he wanted to leave the show to work on his four-part Western film series, Horizon: An America Saga. Both he and Sheridan, 54, denied there was any conflict between them, but Costner ultimately exited Yellowstone. Horizon’s first part hit theaters in June, and the second installment is set to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival next month.