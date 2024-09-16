Love Is Blind alum Stacy Snyder wants the world to know she’s completely loved up.

Snyder, 35, shared a video via social media on Saturday, September 14, that detailed how she met her new girlfriend. The reality TV star publicly came out as queer on August 28.

She revealed that she first met the marketing officer, who works for the same Houston Pilates studio that Snyder teaches at, while season 5 of Love Is Blind was airing in September 2023.

“A couple of brands and local businesses reached out for a collab and … when I saw her profile, I was like, ‘Wait, who’s this?’” Snyder said in the Instagram clip. “We used to live in the same apartment complex and we have a ton of mutual friends.”

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now? Season 5 of Love Is Blind only resulted in one love story … at least on the screen. Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson were the only pair to wed on the fifth installment of the Netflix series, despite accusations that Lydia only went on the show to get back with fellow contestant Uche Okoroha. “I […]

Snyder, who came out via an Instagram video post that saw her kissing her girlfriend in a wine bar, added that the pair became friends before their relationship turned romantic.

“We started hanging out, going out together, hanging out with our mutual friends. After my last relationship, I was taking time to myself to heal,” Snyder explained. “But after a few months, it was just kind of this, like, unsaid thing. It was just like, ‘Should we give this a whirl outside of being friends?’”

Snyder said that she was hesitant to make a move as she didn’t want to ruin the pair’s friendship, but she ultimately took the plunge and has never looked back.

“It was the best decision that I’ve ever made. She is amazing and it was just such an easy transition because we already had, like, the trust,” Snyder said. “We knew so much about each other.”

Snyder rose to fame on the reality series after getting engaged to Izzy Zapata in the pods. Snyder called off the relationship at the altar, explaining that they needed to spend more time together before tying the knot.

Zapata, 32, later claimed that Snyder struggled to trust him after failing to disclose his finances to her.

As Snyder mentioned in her latest Instagram video, she took the time to heal before launching into a new relationship. A second Instagram video detailed how she and her girlfriend evolved their connection beyond the friend zone, ensuring their first date felt significant.

Related: Celebrity Coming Out Stories: Raven-Symone, Dan Levy and More Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

“We’d been to dinner together a million times,” Snyder explained before admitting she felt some uncertainty about navigating her way forward. “I’m like, ‘Is this a date? Like, does she pay? Do I pay? Is it weird if I don’t?’”

But once the pair were out together, Snyder said she knew something was different.

“It was cutesy and we were giddy … that same first date awkwardness that you always have,” Snyder said. “After that, the rest was history. It’s been a couple of months [and] all is well. It’s definitely that, like, honeymoon phase.”