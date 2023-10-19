Love Is Blind alum Izzy Zapata was so sure of his relationship with now-ex Stacy Snyder that he took steps to improve his finances before their wedding day.

“Obviously, seeing it was a concern [for Stacy] the day before the wedding, I got a financial advisor immediately,” Izzy, 32, said on the Thursday, October 19, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “I was like, ‘[This is] another obstacle, like, I’m gonna fix it,’ and that’s what I tried to do.”

Izzy fell in love with Stacy, 34, in the pods on Love Is Blind season 5, which focused on singles from the Houston area. The pair got engaged before ever seeing each other, but their relationship faltered over conversations about finances. Stacy was wary about the fact that Izzy had a low credit score.

“She even had this jacket made with my last name, like, she was excited, and then that finance conversation came up and she felt like I completely blindsided her,” he recalled on the podcast.

Izzy further claimed that Stacy had said, “Oh, my God, I feel like I can’t trust you,” before they got to the altar. According to Izzy, the twosome had the chat late in the filming process because he was always busy with work and he didn’t think it was a “five-minute conversation to have.”

“We sat and talked it out and she was very uncomfortable with, like, [what I told her],” he told host Nick Viall. “I [said] I didn’t have any debt, my student loans were paid off [and] I told her I was on a 1099 [tax form] because I switched over and I was doing insurance at the time, and she was like, ‘You’re on a 1099 instead of a W-2?’”

Izzy alleged that Stacy was nervous about “the lack of stability” of a 1099 — which consultants frequently use — since it doesn’t include benefits. “That kind of threw me for a loop,” he noted. “Like, damn, I didn’t realize. … [I said that] the only thing bad is that I have bad credit [because] I got [credit] cards when I was 18 [or] 19, f—ked it up and my credit was bad.”

Izzy, who has since improved his 580 credit score, further revealed that he “tried [his] absolute hardest” to make their relationship work, but he ultimately saw the writing on the wall before being rejected at the altar.

“She told me two days before [the wedding],” he told Nick, 43. “After the finance conversation, I thought, ‘This isn’t looking good.’ … [A couple days later], it’s great and we’re lying in bed and laughing and it led to the point of her saying, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna say yes.’ And I was just like, ‘What the f—k.’ She was just like, ‘I don’t feel like I can marry you right now, like, it’s too soon.’ And I was f—king destroyed.”

After calling off the wedding, the Netflix stars took a weeklong break without communicating in order to process their emotions. They then made the decision to split for good and each found love again. Izzy even ran into Stacy and her new boyfriend on his first date with his new partner, whom he has yet to go “official” with despite getting matching tattoos.