Stacy Snyder and Johnie Maraist are definitely not “pod squad” besties in the newest episode of Love Is Blind.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, October 6, episodes of Love Is Blind, Stacy, 35, and Johnie, 32, aired their grievances with one another — stemming from their love triangle with Izzy Zapata.

“I think you’re deceitful because every conversation we had about Izzy, you didn’t tell me [that] he was one of your strongest connections,” Johnie told Stacy during a double date with Izzy and Chris Fox. “Everyone knew it was Izzy.”

Stacy, for her part, had kept her relationship with Izzy, 32, close to her chest before refuting Johnie’s claims.

“I didn’t say anything. Johnie, what do I owe you? I don’t trust you,” Stacy retorted. “Honestly, if you knew it was me, you would have acted completely [differently] with him.”

Johnie bit back that her pod bond with Izzy had “nothing to do” with Stacy — to the personal organizer’s relief — before denying that Stacy had adjusted her own behavior.

“You acted differently with him based on mine and his relationship, which is why I think you’re deceitful,” Johnie added.

Stacy, however, shot back that she has been consistent throughout the experiment, even “[shedding] tears” for Johnie when she “knew you were going to get rejected” by Izzy.

“I had empathy for you and that’s why I’m getting so fired up because you’re a s—t person,” Stacy said. “I feel bad for shedding a damn tear for you!”

Johnie rebuffed her accusations, asking Stacy to check in with their cast mates if she was indeed a “s—ty person.”

“Oh, I’ve already done that and I’m very confident in my opinion, which is why I don’t look at you,” Stacy quipped.

While Stacy stood firm in her beliefs, Johnie had the support of her boyfriend Chris, 28.

“Well, No. 1, she’s not a s—ty person,” Chris chimed in before Stacy asked him if that was the case, then why he didn’t propose at the end of the experiment.

While Stacy and Johnie were each pursuing relationships with Izzy in the pods, Johnie also had a spark with Chris. However, Johnie eventually ended her pod bond with Chris when she realized that she had stronger feelings for Izzy.

Izzy, for his part, claimed during the Thursday, October 5, episode of the “Viall Files”podcast that Johnie told him that she was not in love with Chris upon their split. Izzy ultimately broke up with Johnie — telling host Nick Viall that he was concerned when Johnie couldn’t explain why she loved him — and proposed to Stacy.

Chris and Johnie ultimately reunited after leaving the pods single.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 5 premiere on Netflix on Fridays.