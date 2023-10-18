Love Is Blind’s Izzy Zapata has officially moved on from his ex-fiancée, Stacy Snyder.

Zapata revealed his new girlfriend with an Instagram photo carousel. “It all started with a cooking class…” he captioned the images, a reference to how they met, first revealed on the Love Is Blind reunion episode.

During the cast reunion, which started streaming on Netflix on Sunday, October 15, Zapata explained that he and his now-girlfriend randomly ran into Snyder with a date of her own at the cooking class.

Zapata and the mystery blonde commemorated the occasion with matching tattoos reading, “Yes, chef.” Zapata’s post shows off the new ink as well as photos of the couple kissing in front of palm trees.

Snyder, 35, who left Zapata at the altar during this season’s Love Is Blind finale, showed her support for her ex’s new relationship, commenting, “Cuties” with a red heart emoji on the post.

The previously engaged couple tried giving their relationship another shot after the cameras stopped rolling, but it didn’t last long. Zapata said that while on a date one week after their wedding, he asked Snyder whether she was “feeling this,” to which she said no.

“I was so mad at her after that because I thought we were really going to try,” Zapata said on the reunion. “I was so upset I just walked out and I just didn’t talk to her for a year.”

Snyder added, “I felt like we needed to start over and I feel like you were like, ‘If we’re starting over, going backwards, I don’t want to do it.”

After officially ending their relationship, they reconnected a year later after a chance run-in at a bar. Zapata said that they ended up kissing, but ultimately decided it was best to not continue dating.

“We appreciated more just having each other back in each other’s lives and our friends.” he shared. “We’re bros.”

Throughout their time on Love Is Blind, Snyder struggled to accept Zapata’s financial situation and famously criticized his use of paper plates when she saw his apartment for the first time. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snyder explained that her reservations weren’t only tied to finances.

“It was him not being able to really describe his job. [It] was a brand-new job. He couldn’t disclose to me how he made money, how much he made,” she told the outlet. “The whole thing just seemed very question mark. And it was concerning that he was looking at me like it wasn’t a big deal. That’s a huge deal.”

For her part, Snyder opted not to confirm her current relationship status at the reunion, replying “no comment” when asked by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.