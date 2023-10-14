The Love Is Blind season 5 reunion won’t be live, but that won’t mean it is any less confrontational for the former couples.

“I don’t think he was attracted to me,” Taylor Rue quipped in a Saturday, October 14, trailer for the new episode as the camera panned to her ex-fiancé, Jared “JP” Pierce, shaking his head.

Taylor, 26, and JP, 32, found an instant spark inside the Love Is Blind pods when the experiment went to Houston. After getting engaged sight unseen, their bond faltered when they met in person.

“The first time I realized it was at the reveal, but I tried not to think too much about that just because it’s the first time actually seeing each other,” Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I was nervous. I know he was nervous, so I didn’t really dig too deep into that until Mexico.”

Related: Status Check! Which 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

Once they got to Mexico, JP criticized his fiancé for wearing too much makeup and claimed that he liked her fresh-faced way more.

“I was really hurt and I was also confused,” she told Us. “I was like, ‘There’s just no way that our relationship is basically ending because of the way I look.’ Because we had built such a strong connection between us and I was like, ‘This is my husband. We’re engaged.’”

After worrying about what it be like to move in together, Taylor ultimately decided to break off their engagement. “I left because the version of JP that I fell in love with was no longer there and that was scary to me,” she told Us at the time. “I was supposed to go home and live with this person and I felt like I didn’t even know him in Mexico. So, I thought long and hard because part of me wanted to stay and part of me was like, ‘I’m done. I’m going home.’”

Related: Love Is Blind’s Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

JP has yet to publicly address Taylor’s claims about the downfall of their romance, but he has allegedly been dating someone new.

“He’s a really good guy, like, I got to hang out with him one-on-one. I believe he’s been seeing a girl for a year now, so obviously he’s doing something right,” costar Izzy Zapata said on the “Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “I think sometimes a lot of guys are not very in [touch] with their emotions or can’t express them very well and I think that was just the case with him.”

In addition to Taylor and JP rehashing their breakup on the reunion special, fans will get to hear from Izzy, 32, and his ex-fiancé, Stacy Snyder, as well as Johnie Maraist, Chris Fox and Aaliyah Cosby. Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez — the only season 5 couple to get married — will also be present for the TV special.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Doesn’t always end in fairy tales,” Chris, 28, quipped in the teaser.

The Love Is Blind season 5 reunion premieres on Netflix on Sunday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET.