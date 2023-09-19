Nick Lachey has seen the criticism surrounding the season 4 reunion of Love Is Blind — and he doesn’t disagree with the negative response.

Lachey, 49, addressed the live event, which took place in April and ended up delayed by 16 hours, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“I appreciate what you said after the fact because I think very few people understand like you do what all goes into that and what’s involved,” Lachey told Andy Cohen on Monday, September 19, after the Bravo executive producer, 55, weighed in on the drama at the time.

Lachey acknowledged that the “technology failed” when it came to executing the idea, adding, “But to your point, a reunion, there’s so many things you want to flush out, so many things you want to get to and to try to do that in a timetable that’s finite is not the way to go.”

Related: Status Check! Which 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

Netflix made headlines earlier this year after users couldn’t watch the season 4 Love Is Blind special at its advertised time. The episode, which was set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET, was ultimately filmed for a live audience and uploaded the following day.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the company tweeted about the technical difficulties. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Days later, Cohen explained what he thought didn’t work about the concept. “Live reunions are a very bad idea. There is a reason we don’t do reunions live,” he said on his radio show. “There is a reason [reunion episodes are] edited down. We could talk about a topic on a reunion taping for 25 minutes, for 45 minutes before really getting to the heart of something.”

Related: ’Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion Recap: Biggest Takeaways Life after the pods! After battling some technical glitches, the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion saw hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey catch up with the contestants — and revealed which couples are still going strong. After a season filled with drama — and a few relationship swaps — the Sunday, April 16, special revealed […]

According to Cohen, the priority should be the quality and not the speed.

“Reunion shows are almost like a fishing expedition. You’re talking about different topics [and] you don’t know what’s going to land [or] what’s going to hit,” he continued. “By the way, a lot of times people will have incredible one-liners that no one in the room really heard because someone on the other side is talking. So we go through the footage, we hone it, we edit it [and it] is finally shaped.”

He concluded: “There are ebbs and flows. You can’t say, ‘OK, we’re going to do it tightly in an hour.’ Sometimes it takes longer to get someone revved up emotionally. By the way, you want them to be feeling the most intense feelings that they can about the seasons. That takes time to shape and craft. There’s an art here. You can’t just bang it out and say, ‘OK, we’re doing it from 9:00 to 9:59 and that’s when the reunion’s going to be.’”

Related: From the Pods to the Weddings: Behind-the-Scenes Rules of ‘Love Is Blind’ Love Is Blind is a unique reality show for several reasons — but the Netflix series has rules just like other dating experiments. Season 1 featured six couples who got engaged after communicating via soundproof pods and never seeing each other’s faces. “We didn’t want any sound to bleed through any other pods. We basically […]

Nick’s wife — and cohost — Vanessa Lachey also took to social media to address the controversy.

“I want to take a moment, on this platform, to acknowledge the intense vulnerability that goes into our show (each season). I’m so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there. It wasn’t easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion,” she wrote via Instagram that same month. “Please keep in mind online (and in life) that ‘words have weight.’ What you say to someone you don’t know (and don’t know the whole story to) can have a lasting affect on them… in many different ways.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

During his interview on Monday, Nick defended his and Vanessa’s process as hosts.

“You’re cutting people off. In your ear you’re getting, ‘We’ve got to go, move on!’ So you’re trying to let people flush out their stories and get things off their chest and you’re doing it while you’re being rushed,” he noted. “In fact, I didn’t do anything wrong.”