Love Is Blind has seemingly learned its lesson not to take on live TV for another reunion special.

“Love Is Blind Season 5 Live Reunion Today,” a sign in the official trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, October 10, reads.

As the crew makes the preparations for the special in the clip, one member notices that the sign says “Live” and rushes over to cross out the word.

“It’s not live. But it is unmissable,” the trailer says. “Watch Together. Sunday, October 15. 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.”

The reunion will once again be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the season 5 stars break down this season’s twists and turns while unveiling secrets that have unfolded since they wrapped up filming. Going into the final episodes, two couples — Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata and Lydia Gonzalez & James “Milton” Johnson IV — will say “I do” or “I don’t” at the altar after getting engaged sight unseen.

Earlier this year, the LIB season 4 reunion made headlines after the show was delayed by 16 hours due to technical difficulties. Fans of the reality series complained that they were unable to watch the special at its advertised time in April and after facing significant delays, the episode was ultimately filmed for a live audience and uploaded to Netflix the following day.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the company tweeted about the technical difficulties. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Following the incident, Andy Cohen — who is known for hosting Real Housewives reunions— shared his insight about why the concept of a live reunion special is not a good idea.

“There is a reason we don’t do reunions live,” Cohen, 55, said on his radio show at the time. “There is a reason [reunion episodes are] edited down. We could talk about a topic on a reunion taping for 25 minutes, for 45 minutes before really getting to the heart of something.”

Five months later, Nick, 49, sat down with Cohen to address the negative reception the show received.

“I appreciate what you said after the fact because I think very few people understand like you do what all goes into that and what’s involved,” Nick said in September while noting that the “technology failed” while executing the special. “But to your point, a reunion, there’s so many things you want to flush out, so many things you want to get to and to try to do that in a timetable that’s finite is not the way to go.”

Love Is Blind: The Reunion premieres on Sunday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET.