Love Is Blind‘s Stacy Snyder is sharing her side of the story as her drama with costar Johnie Maraist came to a head at the season 5 reunion.

Stacy, 34, shared a lengthy message via Instagram after the reunion episode hit Netflix on Sunday, October 15. “This statement was created to give clarity and context and will be the last that I want to discuss this aspect of my experience,” she wrote in the caption, noting that she “wants to move forward” from the feud. “I do not believe that I should be made out to be a terrible person for not wanting to engage with someone who does not have good will towards me for any reason.”

In the accompanying post, Stacy told fans she was “anxiously” waiting to provide more details about her “frustration and anger” toward Johnie. The women were interested in the same man — Izzy Zapata — during the pods. While he explored connections with them both, Izzy ultimately proposed to Stacy.

“During and outside of filming, [Johnie] bashed me as a person as well as my physical appearance,” Stacy claimed in her statement. “While in the pods, she told my fellow castmates, ‘Izzy would never be happy with her,’ ‘If that’s what he wants, he’s going to have bigger problems outside of here,’ ‘Stacy is the safe choice, ‘If Izzy chooses Stacy, he’s going to be disappointed at the reveal because she is not hot.'”

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now? Season 5 of Love Is Blind only resulted in one love story … at least on the screen. Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson were the only pair to wed on the fifth installment of the Netflix series, despite accusations that Lydia only went on the show to get back with fellow contestant Uche Okoroha. “I […]

Stacy alleged that some of Johnie’s comments were made while she was in the room, while others “were said to my friends behind my back, who in turn told me.” Stacy asserted that she “never once” confronted Johnie and instead remained “focused” on her status with Izzy.

When the cast returned to the real world, tensions rose even higher. During an outing with their costars for the show, Johnie called Stacy “deceitful” for keeping her connection with Izzy on the down-low. Stacy, meanwhile, revealed she didn’t “trust” Johnie and called her a “s–t person.”

Stacy confessed via Instagram on Sunday that Johnie “crossed [her] boundaries” by making a “sarcastic” remark to Milton Johnson at the same party, telling him Stacy wasn’t “memorable.” The comment set Stacy off and caused her to make snide jabs of her own, which she recognized was “inappropriate.”

“It feels very ironic that I am being portrayed as a bully when in fact the actions of Johnie very much come across to me as antagonizing … I strongly encourage anyone feeling attacked or belittled to stand up for themselves,” Stacy wrote.

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Cast’s Most NSFW Sex Confessions Finding the perfect match takes hard work, and many Love Is Blind stars have been candid about the importance of intimacy. Love Is Blind, which premiered its first season in February 2020, follows a group of singletons attempting to find everlasting love — sight unseen — in pods. The Netflix series features prospective couples getting […]

She proceeded to tag fellow season 5 cast members — including Izzy, Milton and Taylor Rue — who she claimed “witnessed” Johnie’s negative behavior and told her “to speak up.” Costar Paige Tilly showed her support in the comments section, writing, “So proud of you, we all love you ❤️❤️.”

The drama was addressed during the reunion on Sunday, with Stacy telling hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that she and Johnie aren’t “each other’s cup of tea.” Johnie, meanwhile, denied “antagonizing” Stacy but admitted that she made “petty” comments about her and Izzy’s relationship.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Izzy said “I do” at the altar during the season finale, Stacy didn’t do the same. Johnie, for her part, got back with costar Chris Fox after rejecting him in the pods. The duo revealed their breakup during the reunion, with Chris confessing to being unfaithful.

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.