Love Is Blind alum Stacy Snyder publicly came out as queer in a “happy” update on her relationship status.

Snyder, 35, shared a video of herself at a wine bar via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, set to Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s recent duet, “Guess.” In her clip, Snyder hinted at rumors swirling around her love life.

“She’s single again. She’s got a boyfriend. She’s irrelevant,” read text that appeared on the screen.

The video went on to show another woman coming over to kiss Snyder. The clip ends with the words, “She’s happy.”

“Surprise! #🌈,” the Netflix personality wrote in the caption.

Snyder later noted via her Instagram Story that she was “scared s–tless” to come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I’m literally speechless. I was not expecting that,” she said of fans’ positive reception to her reveal. “I was actually fully expecting hate, a lot of it. I always get a lot of hate and I’m like, ‘Is it the algorithm or it’s just like, ‘Hate Stacy?’ But anyway, it was just really nice. [A] freaking nice change, so thank you. I love y’all.”

In another life update, Snyder shared a sweet pic of herself cuddling with the mystery woman from her video while traveling.

“One of us wanted the early morning flight and the other did not,” she joked via Instagram Story on Thursday, August 29, sharing a selfie of the pair holding hands in their airplane seats.

Snyder rose to fame on season 5 of Love Is Blind, which aired in 2023. On the show, fans watched her get engaged to Izzy Zapata after they connected in the pods. Synder called off the relationship at the altar, saying they needed to spend more time together before getting married.

Zapata, 32, later alleged that his now-ex couldn’t trust him after he failed to disclose his financial issues.

“She even had this jacket made with my last name, like, she was excited, and then that finance conversation came up and she felt like I completely blindsided her,” Zapata claimed during an October 2023 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “We sat and talked it out and she was very uncomfortable with, like, [what I told her]. I [said] I didn’t have any debt, my student loans were paid off [and] I told her I was on a 1099 [tax form] because I switched over and I was doing insurance at the time, and she was like, ‘You’re on a 1099 instead of a W-2?’”

Zapata claimed that Snyder was concerned that 1099 forms, which consultants typically use, were not stable enough to build a life around.

“That kind of threw me for a loop,” Zapata recalled. “Like, damn, I didn’t realize. … [I said that] the only thing bad is that I have bad credit [because] I got [credit] cards when I was 18 [or] 19, f—ked it up and my credit was bad.”

After their breakup, Zapata hired a financial advisor. He has also moved on with girlfriend Shelby Webb, whom he began dating after his stint on Perfect Match season 2.

Earlier this year, Snyder was briefly linked to Ryan Ignasiak, who appeared on Married at First Sight season 13.