While Love Is Blind didn’t pan out for season 5 alum Stacy Snyder, her new boyfriend also searched for love on reality TV.

“🍿 The Couple’s Couch! 🍿 Watch us drink and chat about the new season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind,” Stacy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 22, sharing footage of herself and her partner recapping season 6 of the Netflix experiment. “Can’t wait to catch up on the new episodes with everyone!”

She added a footnote: “Oh yeah and I’m dating [Ryan Ignasiak] 🥰.”

Ryan, 37, jokingly replied, “I’m just happy AT&T figured their stuff out today in time for me to know about this.”

Related: Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together with many personalities finding love (or at least a hookup) with other reality TV stars. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Southern Charmers Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During their visit, which […]

Stacy and Ryan both appeared on reality TV dating experiments when they were set in Houston, Texas. Stacy went on Love Is Blind, getting engaged to Izzy Zapata sight unseen in the pods. Her season aired in 2023.

Stacy almost married Izzy, 31, on the season 5 finale of Love Is Blind but opted to break up instead, proclaiming that they needed more time to date before walking down the aisle. Izzy, however, disagreed and was ready to wed, and as a result, they went their separate ways.

Ryan, meanwhile, was set up with Brett Layton on season 13 of Married at First Sight in 2021.

While Ryan and Brett, 35, tied the knot on their first date, they quickly found themselves at odds over their beliefs and separated ahead of Decision Day.

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

“I had a really good time [and] I’m really excited to show you these,” Brett said in an October 2021 episode, referring to throwback photos she brought to show her spouse. “But I’m not feeling too much like talking about my childhood. … [I] got a text from a friend, like, 10 minutes ago, that showed that you are on a dating app and matched with someone that I know.”

Ryan confirmed that he did download the dating app that day but asserted it “wasn’t active right now.”

“You got, like, one week left, man, couldn’t have waited?” Brett quipped. “Waited a week to jump back in there?”

Related: All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Still Together Today When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]

They ultimately agreed to get a divorce during Decision Day, reuniting months later at the season 13 reunion. Ryan’s sister then claimed that Brett had a new boyfriend, whom she met before the divorce.

“I’m not seeing anybody. I did meet somebody, but I didn’t pursue anything with them until everything was said and done, and that’s also a situation that’s done,” Brett explained, noting that she exchanged numbers with someone she met before Decision Day and stayed and touch “here and there” but it was not a distraction from their marriage.

She and Ryan both stressed that they are still friends after their divorce.