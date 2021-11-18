A rocky road. Season 13 of Married at First Sight may be over but the drama is far from it. During the Wednesday, November 17, reunion special, some of the couples — who are now exes — shared surprising life updates.

One pair who agreed to split at the reunion was Ryan and Brett — but it wasn’t exactly as cordial as some thought. Ryan’s sister, Alexa, opened up about her relationship with Brett during the reunion special, and claimed that she later found out Brett was “seeing someone” and lying to her about it.

“I’m not seeing anybody. I did meet somebody, but I didn’t pursue anything with them until everything was said and done, and that’s also a situation that’s done,” Brett explained, noting that she exchanged numbers with someone she met before Decision Day and stayed and touch “here and there” but it was not a distraction from her marriage.

Ryan replied that he’s “seen conversations” and claims there was “more than just exchanging numbers” beginning on the night they met. Still, they remain friends.

That’s not the case for all, however.

One of the fan favorite couples of the season were Myrla and Gil, who had quite an up and down journey but still chose to stay married on the finale and then moved in together.

“Unfortunately, since Decision Day, we have not been together,” he revealed at the reunion. “14 days after Decision Day, Myrla decided she didn’t want to be with me anymore.”

As for what went wrong, “it was a variety of things,” she explained. “I think for me, it was just acknowledging that we are just so different. The things that I had said were just non-negotiables for me were really important to me. For me, financial stability is really important.”

With that, he replied, “I make $100 more every two weeks than she makes.”

However, it was not really about the money after all. Scroll through the gallery for more on the pair — and to find out where the other Married at First Sight duos stand now.