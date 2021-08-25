Married at First Sight‘s Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. seemed to connect physically on day one. However, as time goes on, they’re realizing they may be on very different pages about many important issues in their lives.

“I have a lot of pride in my independence,” Rachel, 33, tells Jose, 35, during Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, August 25, episode, noting that the term “a kept woman” doesn’t sit well with her. “[It] makes me cringe. I can’t stop thinking about that last little bit of conversation we had last night.”

The clip above then shows the pair discussing their finances the night before, with Jose explaining why he wants a joint bank account.

“Big picture, we both have joint [accounts]. Let me take everything that we need financially for the month — whether that be rent, mortgage, insurance, car insurance, whatever, boom,” he explains. “Let me take what I need from there. Then everything that’s left, you can pull from there.”

However, Rachel doesn’t fully agree with that, telling her husband that she’s hesitant to hand over her paycheck, even though he seems “so on top of it.”

“I have worked tremendously hard and I did everything that I did so that when I got married, I could say, ‘Look, we’re in a wonderful position,'” Jose tells Rachel. “I have an excellent, near-perfect credit score. … My credit score is right at 815.”

Rachel compliments him on having “all your s—t together” before asking if he asked the Married at First Sight experts to find him a partner who “also had their s—t together.”

After a pause, Jose responds, “In so many words, I wanted someone that was on my level.”

During the Wednesday, August 18 episode, the season 13 pair struggled to agree on him being her “provider,” something she wasn’t quite sure about.

“You would think that’s a dream come true for your husband to want that, but as someone who truly values her independence, what’s going to be my role in this marriage?” she asked during a confessional, before opening up to Jose.

“When I was really young, my dad gave me the best advice ever. He goes, ‘If you’re ever married and you’re a housewife, you never know [what can happen]. One day he can wake up and say, “I’m out,” and I’m left out on the street without an education, job or anything.’ So he goes, ‘Before you get married, you better make sure you have your career in case that were to ever happen so you’re not out on the street,'” Rachel tries to explain. “I see myself as an independent person so it is an adjustment.”

For more, watch the exclusive video above. Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.