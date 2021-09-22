The beginning of the end? Maybe so. During the Wednesday, September 22, episode of Married at First Sight, Rachel Gordillo and José San Miguel J.r get into their most heated argument yet — and it doesn’t end well.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, José, 35, casually asks his wife, 33, how her day was — but she’s not ready to move on from the events of the night before.

“The way you acted toward me, the way you spoke to me, the way you expressed how you weren’t happy, was OK?” she asks. “The way you did it. Was that OK?”

After the mission flight specialist sarcastically responds, “Apparently not,” Rachel notes, “My mom and my dad raised me better than that, to let a man talk to me that way. … I don’t trust you at all.”

José then says he doesn’t trust her, either, revealing she called him by a different man’s name.

“I immediately apologized, and it was a sincere apology,” the teacher explains. “But you locked me out.”

Footage from the night prior shows José locking the doors and shutting off the lights at 12:34 in the morning. At 1:02 a.m., she can be heard knocking — then knocking on the doors of all the other couples over the next 30 minutes.

“I was here with Brittany, I walked her out. We spoke some more. I didn’t take anything with me. You had gone to bed. I come back and it’s deadbolted,” she explains. “I’m calling all my friends in the middle of the night to tell them that my husband locked me out of the apartment.”

José unapologetically explains, “You know I lock the door every night. I secure my property before I go to sleep. … I don’t know where you’re at or what you’re doing. Like, you just took off.”

She replies, “Then ask! I feel like you don’t care.”

After he smiles and says, “I really don’t know,” she tells her husband, “I don’t feel like that you’re remorseful at all. I don’t feel that you’re apologetic at all and yeah, I cannot be your wife.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET. MAFS: The Journey So Far airs directly after at 10 p.m. ET.