A few short weeks ago, who could possibly have imagined Us would be so invested in the love life of a funeral director from the north of England? Love Is Blind UK is officially a huge deal and there is only one human in the world more obsessed with these people’s relationships than Us, and that’s Jasmine’s mom.

The reunion show hits Netflix on Monday, August 25, and wow, there’s a lot Us needs to know. It’s been a year since the couples — plus a few never-quite-couples and couples-no-more — met in the pods, but the gang have gone to great, contractually-obligated pains to keep the current status of their relationships under wraps. Now, though, we’ll get to find out exactly what has happened since the last episode was filmed: who’s still married, who’s broken up and what other crazy twists have gone down. And this is Love Is Blind, so you just know there will be drama.

A word of warning: You should stop reading now if you’re not up to date with all things Love Is Blind UK. This contains spoilers!

Is Freddie Still Single? If So, How?

Funeral director Freddie, 32, has become an international heartthrob since appearing on the show. His sweet, loving personality and strong family values won a million hearts — and admittedly, his dreamy eyes might have helped too, along with a body that suggests carrying coffins for a living is a great way to build strength.

But from the moment he and Catherine, 29, started chatting in the pods, it was clear that they were a bad match, a fact that was crystal clear to everyone except the couple themselves. After many hours of viewers screaming “Nooooo!” at the TV, things played out exactly how we all expected: they didn’t go through with the wedding, thank goodness.

So, where does that leave Freddie now, with no wife that we know of but almost 250,000 Instagram followers who probably aren’t just there in case he shares a funny meme? According to his Insta, he’s still working as a funeral director and describes his type of woman as “somebody down to earth.” Whether he’s met that someone remains a mystery for now but, with the support of the world behind him, it will be interesting to see what happens next. Will he get a celebrity girlfriend? Could he model? Is funeral influencing a thing?

Is Catherine … OK?

Who else started out thinking Catherine was the most annoying woman on earth and then wound up feeling a little sorry for her? The key moment for Us was when her parents first appeared: they were so sweet and normal!

The last we saw of Cat, she was getting an “I don’t” from Freddie — because, as established, basically all they had in common was being hot — and had not taken it particularly well. But fast forward to now, and she’s living with another guy from the show and looks happy. However, this is Cat we’re talking about, so when she appears on the reunion show there are bound to be fireworks.

Will she make Freddie regret his rejection? Will she flirt with Sam again despite having a boyfriend? And how many times will she insist that, actually, she doesn’t go out to fancy clubs that often?

Did the Irish Sea Come Between Sabrina and Steven?

If these two haven’t made it, love isn’t blind, it’s dead. The romance between Sabrina and Steven was probably the most drama-free of the whole show. They had instant chemistry, shared values and looked epically cute together. It all just worked.

Sure, there were a few potential setbacks — he lived in London, England, and she in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and he was desperate for kids, while she wasn’t sure — but weaker couples have conquered these scenarios.

The problem is, Netflix are being all evil and manipulative and making us think things haven’t worked out, by positioning them apart in promo shots and sharing this highly ominous clip from the reunion show.

So, we’re keeping everything crossed that this is an anti-spoiler and that Steven and Sabrina aren’t even talking about each other. Can you be gaslit by a streaming service?

Has Jasmine’s Mom Chilled Out a Bit?

The other couple who just seemed to effortlessly work together were Jasmine and Bobby … until Jasmine’s fiercely protective mom was brought in to meddle. Clearly a sweet lady who’d been given a mission to stir things up and inject some jeopardy into this seemingly flawless relationship, she really took the brief and ran with it — so much so, that she ended up issuing a statement via TikTok apologizing for calling Bobby “uneducated” and explaining that English wasn’t her first language.

By the time the wedding day rolled around, she had softened, seemingly realizing what everyone else had about Jasmine and Bobby: they were totally adorable together!

It will be very interesting to find out if these two have gone the distance — and if not, whether mama had anything to do with it.

Have Tom and Natasha Reconnected?

Some Love Is Blind UK viewers think Tom is a major villain who should have been more accepting of his cultural differences with Maria — or at least not waited until the wedding to change his mind. Others think it just took him longer than it should have to realize they weren’t right together, which might have something to do with Tom being a man and Maria being smoking hot.

Huge waste of makeup aside, it seemed right that these two didn’t end up getting married. But what we really want to know is whether Tom has hooked up with Natasha, the other woman he liked in the pods, since the last show. While it didn’t feel like they had as much chemistry as he clearly did with Maria, they absolutely looked like a totally normal couple you would meet at a wedding and then instantly forget the names of.

Will Sam Ever Get Another Date?

Lots of the Love Is Blind singles (and viewers) were convinced that Sam, who was briefly engaged to Nicole, had only signed up to appear on the show for fame. Reality (TV) check: surely everyone on Love Is Blind wants to be at least a little famous, otherwise they would just make do with Hinge like every other thirsty grown-up?

But yes, Sam was portrayed as ego-driven (did you notice how he asked Nicole what she thought of how he looked before saying whether he liked her?), and now quite possibly regrets the whole thing. If he shows up to the reunion, he’s a brave man. And he’s just made his IRL dating life a whole lot harder too, since surely no woman would go out with him after seeing how he came across on TV.

The problem is, this guy lives in London but already half of America knows him intimately. Plus, even in countries where Love Is Blind doesn’t air, google exists.

Was Demi’s Relationship the Greatest Love of All?

Demi and Ollie: doomed. Demi and Demi: well, as Whitney Houston once sang, to love yourself is the greatest love of all, and that’s how Demi came out of the show.

In a low-key way, Demi went on the biggest journey out of any of the singles. She started out feeling insecure about her love life and her body image (despite oozing gorgeousness from every pore), but ended on a high, with no husband but all the confidence in the world. Surely that’s more valuable than any ring?

According to her Instagram, she’s been doing a ton of traveling since the show, as well as continuing to raise awareness of endometriosis, but whether she and Ollie carried on dating after she rejected him at the altar remains a mystery for now. We kind of hope not — Ollie was cute, but this girl deserves a man who doesn’t make her doubt herself. Go Demi!

Does Anyone Care About Benaiah and Nicole?

With a mutual love of … well, it mainly seemed to be friendship bracelets, Benaiah and Nicole went through an awful lot of drama courtesy of Sam before making it down the aisle. Without Sam messing with their minds, though, they were just kind of boringly pleasant, like a normal couple you might actually enjoy hanging out with in real life, not an overblown reality TV one.

While that’s lovely for them, it’s not that exciting to watch. If Sam was an actor or a plant or just a regulation insufferable idiot, we’re grateful to him for spicing things up. In the last episode, with the show’s token villain long gone, Nicole and Benaiah got their happy-for-now ending. If they’re still together, they’re probably having a lovely time traveling and doing yoga and eating kale. If they’re not … we’re over it already.