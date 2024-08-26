Love may have been blind for Sabrina Vittoria and Steven Smith — but it was also short-lived.

The couple revealed at the Love Is Blind UK season 1 reunion, which started streaming on Netflix Monday, August 26, that they have called it quits.

“There was so much I feel in love with about Steven,” Sabrina said, noting that she felt like Steven really supported her career goals when they met in the pods but that wasn’t necessarily the case IRL. “Then, we agreed that we were going to split our time between Belfast and London for the first year.”

Instead, the pair ended up doing long-distance and had “awful” communication. “There was no consistency in Steven’s behavior towards me and the relationship,” she alleged.

Steven noted that the pair “underestimated the pressure of what long-distance caused,” but denied that he didn’t support her business venture. “We just lost our spark,” he said, adding that their communication skills were different.

“You made no adjustments for me,” Sabrina fired back after revealing that she traveled to see him more often than he did for her. The duo revealed that they hadn’t seen each other in eight months, with things coming to a head when Steven canceled on Sabrina’s family two days before Christmas.

As one of the seemingly most solid duos on the show, Sabrina and Steven’s nuptials were the first wedding featured during the finale.

“I promise to always make you my No. 1, to be the hug before you realize you need it,” Steven said at the altar. “You stole my mind, and my heart, and now I give you my unconditional love.”

Sabrina vowed to love Steven “every day and have the patience that love requires on the more challenging days.”

“There’s so much we don’t know, and our journey has just begun, but in your arms I have found a home,” she continued. “I want you to know that I choose you today and every day for the rest of our lives. I love you.”

Outside of the distance factor, a point of contention between the duo during the season was having kids. While Sabrina said she would be “OK” not to have a family — “it’s more important to me that I have a really good foundation as husband and wife,” she said on the show — Steven said he “always thought that I would have my own child.”

The twosome appeared to come to a compromise when they discussed the possibility of surrogacy or adoption. The pair denied at the reunion that the kids convo played a part in the split.

Sabrina and Steven were among three of six couples to wed in the finale, with Bobby and Jasmine and Benaiah and Nicole also saying “I do.” Ollie and Demi, Cat and Freddie, and Tom and Maria were the three couples to split on their wedding days.