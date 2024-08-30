Freddie Powell was the one to say “I don’t” to Catherine “Cat” Richards — but how does the Love Is Blind UK breakout star feel about his former fiancée moving on with one of their costars?

In an interview last week, Cat confirmed she is dating Jake Singleton-Hill, one of the contestants during the pod phase of the Netflix reality show.

“I found out about it quite early on, to be honest, so not long after we broke up — maybe a couple weeks after, I found out she had been on dates with him,” Freddie told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Friday, August 30.

“If she’s happy, you know, I’ve not really got anything to say, to be honest. I think as long as she’s happy and he’s happy, then I hope it works for them,” he added.

Freddie said if the shoe were on the other foot, he wouldn’t date another contestant from the reality television experiment.

“I wouldn’t choose to, personally. I pursued Cat, and that was my journey. I think you can meet anyone anywhere. You can go to [U.K. grocery store] Morrisons and meet someone. You don’t have to meet someone from the pods,” said the funeral director.

Freddie broke up with Cat at their wedding after deciding they were too different to make it work, calling Cat “bougie” and “materialistic” and pointing out that she loves to go out while he prefers to stay home. Days before the reunion aired, Cat revealed that she was dating Jake, who did not make it past the pod portion of the show.

“I am with someone from the pods. I’m with a guy with a dog, and the dog lives with us,” she began on the “Bailiwick Express” podcast on Friday, August 23. “His journey was very rough in there, like, the way he was treated, but I reached out to him.”

The twosome connected on social media.

“I hadn’t seen him — because I had only seen Freddie and the couples on the retreat — [then] I saw him on social and I was like, ‘Oh, that Jake! I wonder if he’s the one from the show?’” she continued. “[At first], he was like, ‘Wait, aren’t you married?’ I was like, ‘Funny story,’ because obviously [it] was what would have been two weeks after that. So, I was like, ‘Well, no,’ and then we FaceTimed. We were on FaceTime for about five hours that evening and then we spoke every day for five weeks.”

In the spirit of the show, the pair got together quickly.

“I went to go and visit him for the weekend, and now we live together with the dog!” she exclaimed.

Love Is Blind UK is currently streaming on Netflix.