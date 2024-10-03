Season 7 of Love Is Blind featured a love triangle — or rectangle — between Hannah Jiles, Nick Dorka, Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski.

In the pods, Hannah was torn between Nick D. and Leo, initially breaking up with Nick D. because she thought her connection with Leo (who was also seeing Brittany) was stronger.

“I think it was really hard with Leo and Nick because I liked them both and they’re very different,” Hannah told Us Weekly before the show started streaming on Wednesday, October 2. “And so I was like, ‘OK, I think I need to make a decision. … Nick, I think we need to break up. I just think maybe we’re just not compatible.’ And then as soon as I broke up with him I was like, [sobbing face]’ so I was like, ‘Maybe I made the wrong decision.’ I just instantly regretted it and I knew. I chose Nick because I just, like, knew he was my person.”

Nick D., for his part, told Us that he wasn’t surprised that Hannah gave him another shot. “I felt like it wasn’t the last conversation we were gonna have,” he said. “I’m just glad she came around because I was ready to talk to her again.”

After Hannah informed Leo that she was definitely moving forward with Nick D., the art dealer started to spiral and tried to get her to change her mind. The following day, he apologized and then flipped the script — telling Hannah he was always going to pick Brittany and asking her to put in a good word with her housemate. Hannah refused, but Brittany accepted a proposal from Leo regardless.

After one of the most awkward post-pod reveals ever (complete with Brittany going blank when asked what she loved about Leo), it was revealed that the twosome split off camera weeks later.

Related: ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

“I don’t really know if I was surprised or not,” Hannah told Us of their breakup.”I wasn’t in the pods listening to their conversations. I really had no clue how intimate and deep they were. So whether they stayed together for forever [or] they didn’t work out, I didn’t know [what to expect].”

Nick D. had a similar response, noting that “sometimes experiments don’t work.” He and Tyler Francis also defended Leo when learning from Us that it appeared he flaunted his finances and art dealer job on the show.

Telling Us that Leo didn’t talk about money “that much at all” in the men’s quarters, Tyler added: “I actually joked with him. I was like, ‘Hey, Rolex.’ That was it. But it was passed down through his grandparents. That was the only thing that’s ever been talked about.”

So if it wasn’t the obsession over his Rolex, why did Leo and Brittany pull the plug?

“We had this conversation of how things could work out, and we went over our daily schedules and how we would fit into each other’s lives, and then once we got to Miami, we just felt the disconnect,” Brittany told Entertainment Weekly. “One night we had a very mutual conversation of like, ‘OK, clearly some shift is happening here, and maybe we are just good friends.’ There is no bad blood or anything, so nothing crazy happened. I’m very lucky of how that turned out. … Something wasn’t there. And I can’t explain what it is, but we both felt it and we just had a mutual understanding of it and did our best, but we did ultimately move on.”

While Brittany and Leo didn’t go to Mexico with the cast, Hannah and Nick D. got into their second blowup fight on the trip. Things took a turn for the pair when he started joking around with an older woman on the beach while riding a fake duck (yes, really), ultimately giving his fiancée the ick.

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Who says true love doesn’t exist on reality TV? While it seems to be a trend that many marriages on reality TV end in divorce, there are still some reality TV couples out there beating the odds. Big Brother‘s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met while filming season 18 of Big Brother in 2016. The timing […]

“I think it was blown out of proportion a little bit,” Nick D. told Us of Hannah’s reaction. “I also understand why she got a little bit upset, but it was harmless and I was just having fun and I wish the situation went a little bit different, but I see where she’s coming from.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 are currently streaming on Netflix.