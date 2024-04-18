Love Is Blind’s Trevor Sova Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ and ‘Untruthful’

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Trevor Sova is speaking his truth after it was revealed that he allegedly had a girlfriend while in the pods.

“Let me start by first thanking the people who have sent me kind messages and supported me over the past whirlwind of months,” Trevor began in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, April 17. “There are days I’m alright and there are days I’m not OK at all.”

While noting that he’s “seen some comments” suggesting he owes an explanation to fans of the show, Trevor said his mental health is “100x more important.”

“I wasn’t ready to acknowledge it and I wasn’t even aware how unready I was until I had an actual panic attack at the reunion,” he said.

Trevor shared he agreed to filming the reunion, which aired in March, “before any information had been released.” He added, “I knew allegations about me had been made the night before we filmed the reunion but I for some reason didn’t read the actual texts and when I saw them pull up on a screen I felt like I was in a nightmare. Only that nightmare was about to be viewed by 50 million people and I had 3 seconds to think of a response.”

During the reunion, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared text messages allegedly exchanged between Trevor and Natalia Marrero. In the thread, which was uploaded by Instagram account @therealityashley in February, he said he had no plans of getting married while filming the show and promised he was putting on a front for the cameras.

Trevor, for his part, said he never asked Natalia to be his “girlfriend” prior to the show, but confirmed they had a connection.

Now, Trevor is taking accountability and wants to become “better.”

His statement continued on Wednesday, “That being said I admitted I was wrong, I admitted I wanted to talk to an actual therapist vs my first time discussing it being filmed in front of an audience. Since then, I have been seeing a therapist and slowly acknowledging what I need to do to better myself.”

While concluding his upload, Trevor teased, “Also, just because I said some untruthful things I want to clarify I do actually fuck with the Notebook. Who doesn’t love Ryan Gosling come on🤷🏻‍♂️.”

Trevor ultimately left the pods single after Chelsea Blackwell turned down his proposal. Chelsea, for her part, left the pods engaged to Jimmy Presnell but the twosome split before their wedding day.

As for whether Chelsea, 31, would be open to rekindling her romance with Trevor, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she would “never” want him to feel like her “second choice.”

“I just would never want him to think he was my second option,” Chelsea told Us in March. “It didn’t work out, and I don’t want him to think that I would ever fall back on him.”