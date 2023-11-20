A busted sink faucet leads to hilarious confusion over what is or is not “ludicrous” in a new State Farm commercial starring Ludacris. Yet, the rapper and Fast & Furious star wasn’t laughing when he needed help from “a good neighbor” not so long ago.

“I’ve been a State Farm client for over 20 years,” Ludacris, 46, tells Us Weekly exclusively when recalling a real-life “ludicrous” situation like the one shown in his new commercial. “Probably the craziest thing — I had an Acura Legend, and there was a U-Haul Hitch on the highway, which detached from the truck. It came [in] and rammed the passenger door of my Acura Legend!”

“Luckily, I was OK,” he continues. “I had my seatbelt on and everything, but I had to call State Farm. Man, like a good neighbor, they were there. I don’t know what else to tell you. That was definitely the most ludicrous thing that happened.”

Ludacris’ love of his 1993 Acura is well known. He purchased the vehicle in 1999, and in 2015, the car graced the cover of his ninth studio album, Ludaversal. However, that was the same year as the accident, per Car and Driver’s photos of the damage caused to the right side of Luda’s ride. Thankfully, Acura took it upon itself not just to fix the car but to give it a complete restoration that included an upgrade to a six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes.

Ludacris isn’t usually the one receiving such gifts. Instead, he’s often playing Santa Claus, working with St. Jude’s, MusiCares, the Boys & Girls Club and his nonprofit, The Ludacris Foundation, to help others in need. “I started my career when I was 18 years old at a hip-hop radio station in Atlanta,” he tells Us. “They used to require us to do a certain amount of community service a week. And at that young age, it was crazy because that wasn’t at the top of my priority list!”

However, as Ludacris worked with the community, he realized how much of an impact he had by doing that as a local celebrity. “The more my popularity grew, the more I wanted to continue to be in the service industry and give back,” he says. “It goes right in sync with everything State Farm is doing and what we’re trying to promote with this campaign.”

Ludacris is wrapping up a busy 2023. He appeared in Fast X, celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ludacris also starred in Dashing Through the Snow, a new Christmas movie that premiered on Disney+ earlier this month. Early reviews have been good, with The Daily Beast saying that Ludacris “should be in all holiday movies from now on.”