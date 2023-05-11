Girl dad! Ludacris is the proud father of four girls, and he’s the first one to admit that he’s “overprotective” when it comes to their future dating lives.

“The hardest thing is just thinking about the future when they started dating and how overprotective of a person I am,” the “Act a Fool” rapper, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 8, while promoting his limited edition Treat. Eat. Compete. game with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats. While three of his four daughters are too young to dip their toes in the dating pool just yet — the Fast and the Furious star is dad of Karma, 21, Cai, 9, Cadence, 7, and Chance, almost 2 — he knows that it will most likely be on the horizon for his eldest.

“I told [Karma] she had to wait till she’s 18 and she’s 21 now and she hasn’t introduced me to a boy yet,” Ludacris (real name: Christopher Bridges) told Us. “So either she’s really good at hiding it or she’s really taking her time trying to find the right person to bring home to Dad,” he laughed.

As for the easiest part of parenting four daughters? “They all have me wrapped around their little fingers and [I] just can’t wait to get home from tour and doing shows so that I can put them in my arms,” the “Move Bitch” artist gushed. (He shares Cadence and Chance with wife Eudoxie Bridges; Karma and Cai are from previous relationships.)

“And it’s the greatest feeling in the world, knowing that they’re gonna take care of me when I get older!” he quipped. “[With] boys, you never know.”

As Ludacris prepares for the next chapter in his daughters’ lives, he’s also wrapping up one of his own, with the penultimate Fast and the Furious film hitting theaters on Friday, May 19. (Part 2 of The Fast and the Furious X will be released at a later date.)

“All things must come to an end, but it is the end of a new beginning,” the three-time Grammy winner told Us, teasing what the end of the franchise has in store. “I think the stakes are as high as they’re ever gonna be on this particular one. If you can imagine just all good versus all evil, this is the pinnacle. This is meant to be the pinnacle and the most that everyone can possibly handle when it comes to all things you love about the franchise.”

When it comes to that final day on set, however, Ludacris won’t be shedding any tears. In fact, he’s extremely grateful he was able to star in seven out of the 10 films, which have spanned two decades. (The Illinois native began tenure as Tej Parker in 2 Fast 2 Furious, which was released in 2003.)

“Listen, I was happy to get a call back after 2 to do 5, let alone do 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and maybe two 10s,” he teased. “I’m gonna be happy. I’m not gonna be crying. I’m like, ‘I’m five movies past what I was supposed to do.’ … I feel extra blessed.”

The “Stand Up” rapper is living in the moment when it comes to both his career and his family, which is why he decided to partner with Rice Krispies to create the game Treat. Eat. Compete.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Man, Rice Krispies,” Ludacris reminisced about eating the marshmallowy snacks as a child. “In this world of distractions … we’re trying to bring the family element of having snacks and eating together and try to gamify that so you can have a lot more family fun,” he explained of his collaboration with the beloved brand.

“I’ve ordered like 30 games over the last, like, two weeks and just love to play games with my family,” Ludacris shared, adding that the collaboration is everything he “embodies.”

“Like every day, let’s just have fun,” he said about his motto. “Let’s play some games.”

Order Treat. Eat. Compete. on ricekrispiestreats.com for $20, including shipping.

The Fast and the Furious X hits theaters on Friday, May 19.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi