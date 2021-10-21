Daddy’s girls! With four No. 1 singles under his belt and over a dozen songs that have made the Billboard top 10, Ludacris doesn’t need to impress anyone these days. But the multi-platinum artist still wants to keep his four daughters — Karma, 20, Cai, 7, Cadence, 6, and Chance, 2 months — on his good side. The Grammy winner sat down with Us Weekly and exclusively shared the hardest part of being a girl dad.

“The worst part is when they start crying,” he admitted. “It’s kind of bittersweet. They cry and they fall into my arms and they’re asking me for stuff. I don’t know how to say no, that’s the worst part.”

Ludacris further said that the girls — have him “wrapped around their fingers.”

His advice for other girl dads is simple: “Just be patient and make sure you work out a lot to balance the testosterone levels in your household.”

As for the best part of being a dad to his girls, the Karma’s World creator said he’s “going to be well taken care of when I’m a very old man because the girls are going to take care of me.”

While some of his music may not be safe for the kiddos, the artist has created a new platform just for the younger generation.

“I have this platform, which is for kids for music enrichment, and it’s a platform that’s educating kids and it’s called KidNation. So we partnered with this company [Moose Toys] that my kids absolutely love and we made an original song called ‘Puppy Love,’” he shared with Us. “It’s the idea and inspiration behind grooming and being able to take special care and responsibility of your puppy and understanding that it’s underneath is what counts. I’m all about educating the new generation, because when you have kids, that’s really what your life becomes dedicated to is making the world a better place.”

For more info on Ludacris’ collaboration with KidNation and Moose Toys, visit here. You can also hear the new soundtrack for his new Netflix show, Karma’s World.