Even when he’s high up in the air, Ludacris knows how to put on a show.

After Jack Harlow was mocked for his underwhelming Thanksgiving Halftime Show, Ludacris, 46, may have realized that he needed to take his scheduled performance at the Sunday, November 26, Atlanta Falcons game to the next level – literally. During the end of the third quarter of the Falcons’ clash with the New Orleans Saints, the team treated fans at the Georgia Dome to the hometown hero, Ludacris.

The “Roll Out” rapper didn’t begin his show at the 50-yard line: he kicked it off hundreds of feet in the air, descending to the turf from the stadium’s roof. “I got some Georgia Dome today,” he posted online afterward while sharing footage of him suspended high above the crowd. The footage is dizzying, but Ludacris didn’t seem bothered at all.

Instead, he kicked into “Move Bitch,” his 2001 hit, while hyping up the fans below. The stunt (which was giving Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI Halftime Show) was part of the Falcon’s salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The event also included appearances from other Dirty South superstars like T.I, Big Boi, Jeezy, Cee-Lo Green and Quavo, according to Billboard. The performance might have also given the Falcons some extra oomph: they beat the Saints, 24-15, giving them the edge in the NFC South.

Recently, Ludacris spoke with Us Weekly about how rappers in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene at the turn of the century were diverse ”in terms of [our] art.” For example, Big Boi appeared at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3, inducting his longtime inspiration, Kate Bush. Two weeks later, Big Boi’s OutKast partner, Andre 3000, released New Blue Sun, a spiritual jazz flute album, and his first new music in nearly two decades.

I Got Some Georgia Dome Today 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/OX37Lky3J5 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) November 26, 2023

Ludacris, who branched out into acting when he landed the role in 2 Fast 2 Furious in the early 2000s, told Us that members of his generation in Atlanta hip-hop knew that the scene was about “expressing yourself in different ways and being open to that and just not having one channel.” He added, “Not many people are just rappers nowadays because it’s the business of music. I think it’s been embraced, and people are catching on, man.”

Case in point: Dashing Through the Snow, the new Disney+ holiday movie starring Ludacris. “Man, it was great making this movie,” he told Us, “because, for me, there’s a lot of deeper themes going on. … You get to see Santa Claus in a different light, a real different light — a darker light at that.”