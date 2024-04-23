Luke Bryan is crediting the extra padding on his body as the reason why he wasn’t seriously injured after falling onstage during his concert this past weekend.

“Whether it was a phone or a slippery stage … when I landed, the first thing I hit was a phone,” Bryan, 47, told TMZ on Monday, April 22, of the mishap.

When asked if he had “no injuries” and was “all good,” Bryan joked, “Hey, I got a lot of meat back there.”

Footage from his performance at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, April 20, showed Bryan abruptly falling on his back after slipping on a fan’s phone.

Related: Luke Bryan’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Family Tragedies and More Luke Bryan has seen incredible success in the spotlight — while simultaneously dealing with unimaginable lows. The country star has suffered through multiple losses in his life: his brother, Chris Bryan, died in a car accident in the ‘90s; several years later, his sister, Kelly Bryan, passed away in 2007. Kelly’s husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, […]

The country crooner then began laughing as he sat up and held the phone for the audience to see.

“Hold on. Did anybody get that?” Bryan asked the crowd as he checked himself for potential injuries. “It’s OK. Hey, my lawyer will be calling.”

He then threw the phone back into the crowd before asking whether anyone filmed his fall. “You’re Snapchatting. You can’t Snapchat this s–t,” he told an audience member. “Oh, yes! Alright, here we go again. There I am, there we go … there it is! This is viral, alright, this is viral.”

Bryan also laughed off his now-viral slip during the Sunday, April 21, episode of American Idol after host Ryan Seacrest referenced his tumble.

“I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you’re moving OK?” Seacrest, 49, joked. “You looked alright at the open of the show there. Are you damaged in any way?”

After initially pretending he didn’t know what Seacrest was talking about, the “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” singer eventually gave fans an update after Seacrest replayed the clip, which Bryan called “good old-fashioned foolishness.”

Related: 'American Idol' Winners: Where Are Fantasia Barrino and More Now? American Idol paved the way for reality competition shows to help everyday people achieve their dreams of music stardom. The series premiered in 2002 on Fox with a star-studded judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. American Idol‘s freshman season introduced Kelly Clarkson, who would become the show’s first breakout star. […]

“I’m alright, baby!” he added. “[It was] actually the best moment of the night.”

Bryan’s Canadian leg of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour is set to wrap up on Thursday, April 25. The country star will kick off the next leg of his tour in June in Jacksonville, Florida.

In between tour dates, fans can watch Bryan on American Idol, where he has been a judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie since season 16 in 2018.

Though Perry, 39, announced in February that this season would “probably” be her last, Bryan admitted that he wasn’t surprised by her decision.

“I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it — it wasn’t like a huge shock,” he told Taste of Country earlier this month. “I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with [Jimmy] Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done.”

Related: 'American Idol' Judges Through the Years and Why They Left A revolving door! When American Idol debuted on Fox in 2002, music manager Randy Jackson, choreographer Paula Abdul and music executive Simon Cowell made up the panel of judges. For the first seven seasons of the show, the trio remained the faces of the series, along with host Ryan Seacrest. (Comedian Brian Dunkleman cohosted the […]

And while Perry thinks Jelly Roll would be a good replacement for her once she’s said goodbye to the Idol family, Bryan told TMZ he “can’t go into” who he’d like to see on the judging panel.

“Anybody would be great,” he shared.

American Idol airs on ABC on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.