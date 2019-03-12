As the world continues to mourn the death of legendary actor Luke Perry, a new documentary celebrates his life and legacy. The special, titled Luke Perry: In His Own Words, examines his career through his own first-hand reflections on his career, romances and personal tragedy. The documentary also highlights his generous soul and charisma through interviews with some of his closest friends.

Perry tragically passed away on March 4, less than a week after he was rushed to the hospital following a massive stroke. He was 52. The Oz actor, who rose to fame as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ’90s, was in the middle of filming his hit CW series, Riverdale, when he died.

The beloved actor left behind his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, and two children: daughter Sophie, 18, and son Jack, 21, whom he shared with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

Watch the trailer above for a sneak peek at Luke Perry: In His Own Words, which airs Sunday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET on REELZ.

