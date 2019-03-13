An audition to remember. Luke Perry reminisced about his first time playing the role of Beverly Hills, 90210’s Dylan McKay before his death on March 4 following a stroke.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming documentary Luke Perry: In His Own Words, the late actor looked back on his audition, which was not mishap-free. “I smelled like gasoline. I had tar all over me,” he recalled. “It was bad. I didn’t have a shirt on. I had to dig one out of the trunk of my car. I was filthy, basically. I was filthy dirty.”

Perry’s former agent Chris Nassif and 90210 showrunner Chuck Rosin also weighed in on the audition in the special. “He nailed it,” Nassif said before Rosin added: “We were so lucky that Luke Perry walked through that door.”

The Riverdale star appeared alongside Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) on the Fox teen drama from 1990 to 2000.

Luke Perry: In His Own Words serves as a retrospective of the actor’s life. The special includes interviews with Perry as he reflected on his career, relationships and more. Some of his dear friends also provide their own stories about his one-of-a-kind spirit.

Perry died at age 52, less than a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was the father of son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp. The 8 Seconds star was also engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death.

Watch the video above for a special look at Luke Perry: In His Own Words, which airs Sunday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET on REELZ.

