Lyndsy Fonseca has been making a splash on Hallmark Channel since her 2005 debut — and her 2023 holiday movie is once again turning the network on its head.

Fonseca, 36, stars in Where Are You, Christmas?, which is part of Hallmark’s first three movies in its 2023 “Countdown to Christmas” programming. In the film, Fonseca plays Abby, who after wishing “there was no Christmas” gets into an accident and wakes up in a colorless world where the holiday doesn’t exist.

“No one remembers Christmas,” she yells in the teaser while running around a black-and-white world in search of someone who can recall the magical time of year. “You don’t understand what we’re going to lose if Christmas doesn’t happen!”

Where Are You, Christmas? is not Fonseca’s first jump to an alternate reality in a holiday film for the network. She previously time-traveled on a train in 2021’s Next Stop, Christmas.

Scroll down to learn more about Fonseca — and watch Where Are You, Christmas? on Hallmark Channel Saturday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

1. What Are Lyndsy Fonseca’s Biggest TV Roles?

Fonseca started off in Hollywood playing Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2005. She has since portrayed Dylan Mayfair on Desperate Housewives, Alex on Nikita, the “daughter” on How I Met Your Mother, Angie Martinelli on Agent Carter and Laura Turner on Turner & Hooch. She began playing Iris Blake on 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2020.

2. What Was Lyndsy Fonseca’s 1st Hallmark Movie?

The California native appeared in her first Hallmark drama, Ordinary Miracles, in 2005. It wasn’t until decades later that she starred in her first holiday film, Next Stop, Christmas, in 2021. The feel-good film paid homage to Back to the Future as it featured a time-travel story line and also starred Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson, who were part of the original franchise. In 2022, Fonseca starred in North to Home.

Outside of Hallmark, Fonseca’s biggest movie roles include the Kick-Ass franchise, Hot Tub Time Machine, Curvature and Spinning Gold.

3. Is Lyndsy Fonseca Married?

Fonseca wed fellow actor Noah Bean in October 2016. The couple costarred on Nikita from 2010 to 2013 before tying the knot. They have since shared the screen in 2017’s Curvature and 2018’s My ‘Friend’ Mick.

4. How Many Kids Does Lyndsy Fonseca Have?

Bean and Fonseca share two daughters, Greta and Evelyn “Evey,” born in February 2018 and June 2022, respectively.

5. How Is Lyndsy Fonseca Connected to Actress Hannah Leigh?

Fonseca and No No Girl actress and musician Hannah Leigh are sisters. The siblings have both worked in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s.