Looking to the future. While we may be living in the world of reboots and revivals now, Jon Hamm has no interest in revisiting any of his previous roles, he told Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday, February 9, at the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party.

“You mean like The Division on Lifetime? Is that what you’re talking about?” the actor, 48, joked with Us when asked about doing any reboots, bringing up the 2001 police procedural. “No is the short answer. But I’m glad I was involved with such a wonderful television program and hopefully, I’ll get involved in another one.”

That said, he’s still very close with many of his costars. On Saturday, February 8, he was spotted leaving an Oscars party with Molly Shannon. The pair starred in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer prequel series, First Day of Camp, in 2015.

Later that night, Hamm reunited with Elisabeth Moss at the Independent Spirit Awards, where she was nominated for her part in Her Smell. The pair played Don Draper and Peggy Olson, respectively, in the eight-time Emmy winning series Mad Men.

In 2017, the director opened up to Us about how tough it is for him to ever watch himself on TV or in a movie.

“It’s always weird. Because inevitably, you’re gonna think something looks terrible or is terrible. And unfortunately, it’s the internet that points those things out,” the Golden Globe winner said at the time. “Very often, someone online will tell you that it was [terrible], usually behind an anonymous screen name. I try to stay off the internet as it pertains to me.”

While Hamm may not want to revisit his old projects, he’s all for taking on other huge hits’ sequels, as he’ll be starring in the upcoming action flick Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise.

“My first day, I walked up to him, he gave me a big hug and said, ‘Welcome, it’s so great to have you!’ (I got) the full Tom Cruise experience, it was great,” Hamm recounted to Good Morning America in 2019. “I was thrilled, obviously, and I asked him, I said, ‘It’s gotta be crazy weird for you — you’re on the same set, in virtually the same costume, just 30 years later. What’s that about?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s really weird!’ I went, ‘OK, well, there we go!’ The movie’s gonna be amazing.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus