It’s rainin’ men! On Sunday, February 9, dudes hit the red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards dressed to perfection. From classic tuxedos to tribute fashion, stars pulled out all the stops to make this year’s ceremony a night to remember!

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

There were a handful of looks on this year’s red carpet that deserved an Oscar of their own for being bold and unique. Red carpet slayer Timothee Chalamet rocked a navy Prada suit accessorized with a vintage Cartier brooch featuring rubies and diamonds.

Another showstopping moment was Billy Porter’s custom Giles Deacon gown, comprising a gold feathered bodice and floor-length gold patterned skirt. The Pose star completed the look with Jimmy Choo boots and Atelier Swarovski jewels.

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at this year’s awards show through his outfit. He wore a purple Gucci suit with the basketball star’s jersey number, “24,” embroidered onto the lapels and completed the look with Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy sneakers.

Many guys opted for timeless tuxedos that looked sharp as hell. For example, Brad Pitt looked fiery in a velvet Brioni number and Keanu Reeves turned heads in a ‘fit from Dolce & Gabbana. Gerard Butler stood out by opting for a black and navy Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from this year’s Academy Awards!