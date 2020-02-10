You can’t close out awards season without the Oscars! Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and more stars were spotted having a good time behind-the-scenes at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9.

Pitt, 56, was the first big winner of the night, taking the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“[Quentin] Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind — the film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth,” the actor said in his acceptance speech before giving a shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo — I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic. … I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so.”

Pitt, who previously took home the Golden Globe, SAG, Critics Choice Award and BAFTA, ended his speech with a mention to his six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you,” he said.

Dern, for her part, declared her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress as the “best birthday present ever.” The 53-year-old Marriage Story star also made her speech family-focused.

“Some say, ‘Never meet your heroes.’ I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parent,” the Big Little Lies star actress said. “I share this with my acting hero, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you.”

Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) took home the hardware for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, while the foreign film Parasite won Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Picture.

Before you say goodbye to the 2020 awards season, scroll through to see the best behind-the-scenes photos from the 92nd annual Academy Awards: