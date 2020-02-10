Something to sing about! Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more stars were spotted singing along to Janelle Monáe at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9.

The 34-year-old musician, who was joined by Billy Porter, kicked off the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a musical medley that highlighted several nominated movies. Pitt, 56, DiCaprio, 45, Brie Larson and Rita Wilson were among the stars who sang back to Monáe during her opening, but the Fight Club actor seemed noticeably uninterested when the singer tried to give him her mic for a note.

Not long after the show-stopping number, Pitt took the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“[Quentin] Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind — the film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Leo — I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic. … I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so.”

He continued: “All the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now … ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood,’ ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you.”

Pitt shares six kids with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The former couple, who wed in 2014, called it quits in September 2016 after nearly 12 years together.

The Ad Astra star previously made headlines for reuniting with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, during awards season. The pair were spotted together backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards in January. While fans of the former spouses went wild for the photos of their reunion, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t understand the hype.

“I’m blissfully naïve,” he said of the vial moment. “I’m gonna stay that way.”