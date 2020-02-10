A clean sweep! Brad Pitt took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9.

The 56-year-old actor dedicated his win to his six kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” he said. “I adore you.”

Earlier in his speech, Pitt gave a sweet shout-out to director Quentin Tarantino and costar Leonardo DiCaprio. “Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind — the film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth,” he said. “Leo — I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.”

The actor got emotional during his speech, too. “I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so,” he said. “All the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now … ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood,’ ain’t that the truth.”

Pitt’s speeches have been making headlines throughout awards season. When the actor took the stage to accept a Golden Globe on January 6, Pitt made a reference to DiCaprio’s iconic role in Titanic.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent,” Pitt said. “I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you, still. I would have shared the raft.”

Two weeks later, Pitt added more weight to his trophy shelf when he won Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” he quipped. “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

Not long after the Fight Club star’s acceptance speech, Pitt was spotted reuniting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who won for The Morning Show, backstage. While the moment was brief, fans of the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, were excited by the reunion. Pitt, for his part, told Entertainment Tonight that he was “blissfully naïve” about the hoopla surrounding the situation.

While Pitt didn’t even attend the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London on February 2, his speech, which was delivered by costar Margot Robbie, still caught everyone’s attention — including Prince William and Duchess Kate.

“He says, um, that he’s going to name this Harry. ‘Cause, uh, he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” Robbie said about the trophy, referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the British royal family.

Despite the family drama, William and Kate were spotted laughing in the audience.