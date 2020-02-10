This one’s for the kids! After Brad Pitt took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor during the Sunday, February 9, ceremony, he headed to the press room and couldn’t help but rave about his children.

When a reporter asked if he’d allow his kids to take on acting as a career, he smiled and said, “We can have that conversation once they turn 18!” He then continued, noting he just hoped for happiness for his six kids.

“Listen, I want them to follow their bliss and to follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said backstage at the Dolby Theater. “Then I think it’s about guiding as you can, but the thing is to try everything on and finding their passion. So, sure, why not?

The actor shares six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, 11.

When he took home the Academy Award, Pitt choked up during his acceptance speech. “This is for my kids,” he shared. “You color everything I do. I adore you.”

While in the press room, another reporter mentioned that director Quentin Tarantino had said that Maddox gave a great film review and asked Pitt what Maddox’s review of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sounds like.

“I just keep that … indoors,” he said, appearing to get flustered by the question.

The producer later hinted at what is coming next. “It has been a really special run and again, it’s a community I love and friends that I’ve made over 30 years that mean a lot to me,” he said. “I feel a responsibility to that more than anything, more than a victory lap, so I think right now it’s time to go disappear for a while and go back to making things.”

This is Pitt’s second Academy Award but his first for acting. In 2014, 12 Years a Slave won Best Picture; Pitt was a producer on the drama. He was also previously nominated in 1996 for 12 Monkeys, in 2009 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and in 2012 for Moneyball.