Spike Lee's Purple Suit at the Oscars Is a Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Spike Lee paid tribute to a beloved, late celebrity with a bright purple suit… again.

On Sunday, February 9, the Oscar-nominated director stepped out on the 92nd annual Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theater in LA in a look that paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, just a year after he wore the same hue in honor of Prince.

The BlacKkKlansman writer rocked a violet Gucci suit with the late basketball star’s jersey number “24” embroidered onto the lapels, with yellow trimming along the hem. He completed his look with a matching hat, a pair of glasses and, of course, Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy sneakers, which were one of the items from the athlete’s collaboration.

When Ryan Seacrest asked him how he was doing on the red carpet, Lee seemed to get emotional and was unable to respond. The 61-year-old worked closely with the basketball pro, directing the 2009 documentary “Kobe Doin’ Work,” which followed Bryant during a day in his life.

Many have mourned the loss of the Lakers player after he died in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

In 2019, the filmmaker donned a similar hue that was a nod to the “When Doves Cry” singer. He topped off the bold Ozwald Boateng suit with a necklace featuring the music legend’s iconic symbol.

“I Know In My Hearts Of 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜’s My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight,” he wrote in an Instagram post on February 24, 2019, while showcasing the neckpiece. “Singin’ ‘IT’S GONNA BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT.’”

