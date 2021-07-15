More to the story. Married at First Sight‘s Clara Berghaus took to TikTok following the news that she and Ryan Oubre have split.

“After an interesting turn of events, it looks like I will be relating to Taylor Swift‘s rerecording of the Red album after all,” the flight attendant, 27, said via a TikTok video on Wednesday, July 14, with the story about their divorce in the background.

In the comments section, one follower wrote, “Oh No! Weren’t you all planning your vow renewal on NYE?” She responded, “Yep,” with an upside-down smiley face emoji. “If you know anyone who wants a couple hundred dollars worth of New Year’s Eve party decorations send them my way lol.”

The reality star also responded to a comment about her last name. “Turns out all I needed to do to get people to spell my name correctly was get divorced,” she wrote, ending the remark with the dancing woman emoji.

Clara and Ryan, 29, who got married during season 12 of the Lifetime reality show, announced their split on Monday, July 12.

“After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways,” the project manager shared via his Instagram Story at the time. “It’s not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly. Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other.”

The pair confirmed they were planning to renew their vows during the reunion special, which aired in May. However, he admitted that he hadn’t said “I love you” to his wife yet, but finally did by the end of the episode.

“I think that I’ve known it based on his actions,” she said at the time. “It’s not super big, romantic gestures. … It’s the little things.”