The honeymoon is over – literally. On the Tuesday January 30, episode of Married at First Sight, the three couples wrapped up their honeymoons in Jamaica and prepared to face the real world back home. Though there hadn’t been any blowout fights just yet, some of the couples were faring better than others.

Jaclyn Worries Ryan’s Not Sincere

During the entire vacation, Ryan said all the right things, so much so that Jaclyn worried that he was too busy talking to actually listen to anything she said. She also feared he wasn’t sincere. At their last dinner of the trip, he took her hand and repeated the wedding vows he’d written. She was clearly weirded out. “I want to believe him, but I need to trust him first,” she said to the camera.

Molly Calls Jonathan a 12-Year-Old Boy

Meanwhile, Molly was starting to get fed up with Jonathan’s nonstop high energy and inability to stop talking about sex. (They hadn’t had sex yet.) When she finally called him out on acting like a 12-year-old “boy,” Jonathan got pretty prickly and took the first opportunity to complain to the other guys the minute he had escaped from her.

Things seemed to improve between them as they sipped mojitos on their final night. Both relaxed and laughing, they noted that they’d understood why they’d been matched. They were still arguing about what to do about Jonathan’s cat when they got back home, though. Molly was very allergic, and Jonathan didn’t seem ready to let the cat sleep anywhere else but his bed.

Jephte Pushes Shawniece Out of His Bed

Despite encouragement from Pastor Cal to open up more, Jephte was distant from Shawniece. He kept repeating that he felt he was being “rushed” and he didn’t like it. Shawniece, in response, just kept pushing. It wasn’t a great combination. She wanted to move in with him when they got home, but he seemed wary of that. She settled, for the time being, with the two of them sleeping in the same room in separate beds – which she saw as an improvement over sleeping in completely separate rooms.

She playfully tried to join him in his bed at one point and he pushed her away. “I’m fine, thank you,” he said as he (gently) shoved her back toward her side of the room. Yikes.

