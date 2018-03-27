To sublet or not to sublet, that is the question. On the Tuesday, March 27, episode of Married At First Sight, the couples worked to settle in to married life – and learned that the commitment of marriage might mean different things to different people. While some couples seemed pretty in sync, others were about to crash and burn.

Ryan Wants to Keep His Own Apartment

Of all of the couples, Jaclyn and Ryan seemed to be having the most problems. Specifically, the problem was that Ryan insisted on keeping his own apartment (with his roommates) and not subletting it. During a guys’ night out, Jonathan and Jephte told Ryan that keeping his own place after getting married was definitely weird and would send his wife the wrong message. Ryan wasn’t having it though, and returned home (drunk) to fight with Jaclyn about why she didn’t respect his decision. “I don’t think I’m crazy to think that my husband shouldn’t need his own apartment,” she lamented to the camera. She certainly has a point.

Molly and Jonathan Hit the Rocks

Meanwhile, Molly and Jonathan were actually on an upswing. In an attempt to bond with her husband, Molly planned a rock climbing date, which they both seemed to enjoy. Jonathan remained hopeful that the physical affection piece of their relationship would grow over time. During the outing, Molly even kissed him! It was just a peck, but it was one of their most romantic moments to date.

Jephte and Shawniece Get Comfortable

Of all the newlyweds, Jephte and Shawniece were getting along the best. Though he gave her a hard time about her cooking and her penchant for buying organic food, they were affectionate and comfortable with each other, snuggling on the couch as they gossiped about the other couples. Specifically, they talked about how Jonathan thought Molly was rather “cold,” which didn’t sound too good. Still, there were a few weeks left before decision day, so there was hope!

Tell Us: Do you think Ryan is being unreasonable about keeping his bachelor pad?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!